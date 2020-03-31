Coronavirus: Mom Comes Up With 'genius' Method To Keep Kids Away During Work From Home

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the cases have continued to escalate and people have been forced to stay indoors in an attempt to fight COVID-19. Following strict lockdown and travel restrictions, many people have resorted to working from home, which sounds like an easy task but is actually a tough one for the working parents. A working mother, however, took to Reddit to share an image of how she manages to keep her kids from disturbing her while she is busy and working.

Working from home just got easy

Since working at home with little children around can be chaotic and cause a lot of disturbance, a working mother has discovered an innovative technique to keep those tiny, adorable troubles at bay. A picture that was posted on Reddit under the subreddit 'funny', was aptly titled, "the joys of working from home", with a little sarcasm attached to it. The picture consists of two white notes stuck on the door with a message written on each of them.

The first message reads: "Mum is in a meeting 9.30-11! Do Not Enter!". The second note, however, hilariously conveys answers to the most-asked questions by children: "Upstairs", "In the wash", "I don't know what's for dinner", "No", "In your bedroom" and "piece of fruit". Since posted, the picture has garnered over 80,200 upvotes and around 670 comments.

Netizens enlightened

Netizens however, could not contain their excitement and loaded the image with a good deal of comments. One Redditor said: "I love that “No”, while another commented: "Covers about 95% of the questions to be honest". A user also hilariously wrote: "Hey mom can we not use your credit card to buy Fortnite stuff?" and others responded: "The answer to that one was “piece of fruit”. One very hilarious comment read: "MOM THE HOUSE IS ON FIRE WHAT DO WE DO!!!!??? Mom: Piece of fruit".

