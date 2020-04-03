Google Doodle Urges People To 'stay Home, Save Lives' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Google Doodle on April 3 came up with an innovative animated illustration, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The cases have skyrocketed and people have been advised to stay indoors, maintaining social distance. To help people understand the necessary precautions in order to combat COVID-19, Google shared tips to prevent further spread of the deadly pandemic.

'Google' creates new doodle

Google shared the recent precautionary doodle with users worldwide, showcasing the activities people can do at their homes, while in isolation. Every alphabet in "Google" featured an activity that one could enjoy while during home quarantine, like reading, playing musical instruments, working out and even engaging in a phone call with friends and family. The doodle gave out a message asking people to stay at home and save their lives.

The doodle further redirects to another page on Google, wherein basic precautionary steps have been mentioned as COVID-19 continues to have a grave effect on people around the globe. The page further includes more information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a coronavirus infected statistic of the entire world. The symptoms, preventive measures and the treatments have also been mentioned on the site. With a Public Service Announcement titled, "Stay Home. Save Lives", Google has implemented basic measures asking people to stay at home, maintain distance, wash hands, cover their mouth while coughing and relying on the helpline numbers.

Welcomed by netizens

People all around the world have welcomed the animated initiative by Google. Netizens took to social media to share the recent new illustration regarding the pandemic. Coronavirus outbreak has now infected over 1,000,000 people all around the world and the fatality count stands at 53,238. In view of the deadly virus, Google's initiative has been winning hearts of people.

