Harbhajan Singh Mocked For Celebrating India's 2011 World Cup Win On Twitter

"Dhoni finishes off in style, India lift the World Cup after 28 years". These words of current India coach Ravi Shastri as a commentator on April 2, 2011 remain to be memorable as India lifted their second World Cup trophy in Mumbai. The day went down in the history books as the glorious day of Indian cricket when the 'Men in Blue' under the leadership of MS Dhoni repeated Kapil Dev's 1983 team's heroics on home soil. The image of Dhoni winning the match with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara will forever be etched in minds of cricket fans.

2011 World Cup final: Harbhajan Singh posts picture with 2011 World Cup final trophy

The victory in the 2011 World Cup final saw India had ended a 28-year wait for the trophy after the Kapil Dev-led side had lifted the first trophy back in 1983 beating mighty West Indies in the final. Harbhajan Singh, who was the part of the side that won the 2011 World Cup final, on Thursday shared an image of the moment on his Twitter handle. The off-spinner posted an image of him, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli lifting the 2011 World Cup final title.

Not only Harbhajan Singh, but his friend and former Indian teammate Yuvraj Singh also shared an image of the 2011 World Cup final campaign. Yuvraj Singh had an incredible 2011 World Cup final campaign which saw him named the 'Player of The Tournament'.

Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was , this it what we live for !!jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rsldfWv79E — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

Netizens troll Harbhajan Singh

पाजी कब जा रहे हो पाकिस्तान अफरीदी के यहाँ? — Sumit Chhabra (@SumitCh02754668) April 2, 2020

Bhajji dont cover up now...Please ask your friend afridi do get ration for hindus in pakistan

.If you have any humanity then do it pic.twitter.com/AinAUSuYbH — AJ (@AJReckons) April 2, 2020

शायद पाजी ये सब दिखाकर विक्टेम कार्ड खेल रहे हैं, पर पाजी अब तो कांड कर ही दिया है पाकिस्तान की तरफदारी करके.. 🤣😜 — A Villain (TPN) (@ekhivillain) April 2, 2020

Harbhajan Singh hits back at trollers

Recently, Harbhajan Singh was in the middle of a storm over his tweet for supporting Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi’s charity during the time when the world is suffering from coronavirus. He had even tagged Yuvraj Singh to come out and help Shahid Afridi's charity. Following the trolls, Harbhajan Singh broke his silence with yet another tweet in which he sent across a message to rise above religion, caste and serve humanity. Coming to the IPL 2020, Harbhajan Singh will play for CSK this season as well if it takes place at all.

