Museums Are Now At Your Fingertips With The Google Arts And Culture App

The coronavirus lockdown has brought the entire world to a halt. People have been advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing as well as self-isolation. Avid travellers and explorers are really having a hard time adjusting to a life of confinement at home and miss exploring historical sites, art streets, popular cafes and museums. However, amid the lockdown, museums have come to your homes!

Google brings museums to your home, here's how

The Google Arts and Culture App can be a saviour for those who love to explore during this Coronavirus lockdown period. One can enjoy full museum tours at a click of a button now. You can easily zoom in and out of paintings, sculptures and artworks of renowned and artists.

Image: Google Playstore

The Google Arts and Culture App has made it possible to search for renowned art with the help of the camera. One can look for paintings similar to their faces with their selfies! Not just this, looking for landscape art that is similar to landscapes nearby you is also possible.

Image: Google Playstore

The Google Arts and Culture App also lets users search for artwork with a specific colour and time palletes. Art from every prominent artist in the world is included in the app. The most popular arts from every museum of the world is available to everyone on their phone screens and one can also manually look for certain artwork that they have been meaning to explore, but unable to visit the place themselves.

Image: Google Playstore

The Google Arts and Culture App lets one keep their favourite artworks in a curated album so that they are available quickly. The Google Arts and Culture App also allows users to take virtual tours of famous landmarks and museums. Digital exhibits are also available in the Google Arts and Culture App, that can be downloaded from the Playstore. The Coronavirus lockdown can now be more educational and informative for you and your loved ones through this app.

