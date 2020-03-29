Coronavirus: Guests Maintain Social Distancing As Couple Ties Knot Amid Pandemic Outbreak

The novel coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, creating a nationwide lockdown condition wherein people have resorted to staying isolated at home in order to combat COVID-19. People, mostly, have been religiously following precautionary measures and quarantining themselves at home by maintaining social distance and postponing all their events and plans. Following the strict restrictions, where most couples have postponed their wedding plans, a Canadian couple said their wedding vows in a small ceremony and had their first wedding dance in the middle of a street.

Social Distance Wedding Celebration

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Joshua and Anastasija Davis were disheartened on realising that their six-month-long planning for a grand wedding would go down the drain, given the tensed situation. The wedding that was due April 3, with more than 100 guests had to be changed and the guest count limited to 15, as their guests had to cancel their plans following travel restrictions. However, the couple, in a sudden decision, decided to get married in Maple Ridge, Canada with a very few guests and then made way for a wedding photoshoot at Osprey Village Park in Pitt Meadows.

'Magical moment'

The couple that had sought for a grand wedding, had a low-key celebration, a photoshoot and a wedding dance in the middle of a street. The couple, however, did not regret any bit of it as they enjoyed the presence of their friends, who surprised them yet managed to effortlessly maintain social distance amid COVID-19 scare. Even though the happy couple could not have a grand wedding, they described the moment as a 'magical' one.

Joshua and Anastasija did not mind dancing in the middle of a street while their friends kept them company by cheering for them. The guests parked their cars at a distance on the main street and started playing songs for the newly married couple on the car radios. They also had poppers with them while some carried handmade signs, and others laid on the horns for the delighted couple. The guests managed to maintain their distance throughout, yet ensured that the couple had a joyous wedding celebration.

Love wins

Joshua and Anastasija are not the only couple enjoying a small, simple wedding amid the novel coronavirus scare. Following the ban on crowds and restrictions on travelling, many other couples have resorted to having a small celebration, following all the necessary efforts of keeping the virus at bay.

They’re doing a social distance wedding. pic.twitter.com/f9RjuSR8TY — Theo I’M JUST SCREAMING McKenna (@tmckenna1015) March 26, 2020

Social distance wedding pic.twitter.com/9y1bzdgVi2 — Nii Frame (@NiiFrame) March 23, 2020

My band was supposed to do a wedding tonight. Instead they just had a little intimate ceremony that I performed at. I was set up 12 feet away from everybody so I was in the social distance mode pic.twitter.com/CW6QM6RRas — Yoel Hyman (@bigdoggfla) March 23, 2020

Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Tyler Guckian, on your Corona Social Distance wedding reception! pic.twitter.com/V6ec1Y7HLI — Denise Chambers (@DeniseC08376643) March 21, 2020

