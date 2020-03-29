Coronavirus: Mom Wears Wedding Dress At Lunch On Kids' Request While Social Distancing

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has turned the world and lives of many upside down, people have resorted to staying isolated at home and working from home, amid strict lockdown conditions. Where people have been religiously following basic precautionary measures in their daily life by quarantining themselves and maintaining social distance, many people on the other hand, have come up with quirky yet hilarious ideas of keeping themselves entertained. Recently, a picture of a well-known author donning her wedding dress during lunch-time, is doing rounds on the internet.

'Social Distancing' dress

Curtis Sittenfield, the bestselling author of Prep, The Man of My Dreams and American Wife recently took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of her lunch-time outfit with her followers. Just like many other mothers, the well-known author, has also been going through a hysterical time, dealing with her high-spirited family. Following a suggestion from her two children, Curtis settled for lunch with her kids, after she put on her wedding dress and veil.



Social distancing Day 12: Today my kids wanted me to wear my wedding dress at lunch & I couldn’t think of a reason not to pic.twitter.com/2snMmwxuGq — Curtis Sittenfeld (@csittenfeld) March 24, 2020

Netizens inspired

Since posted, the tweet uploaded by Sittenfield has garnered over 2,41,000 likes, besides being retweeted over 18,300 times. Following the idea by the author, netizens were quite impressed. Many people decided and even shared their attires during lockdown and home quarantine, while many others appreciated the author for her witty move.

I wore my 25 year old prom dress for a staff meeting yesterday pic.twitter.com/yXdsR2r5X7 — MRL_216 (@mrl_216) March 24, 2020

We all cope in different ways, friend. Some of us in sweatpants, some of us in wedding dresses. <3 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 24, 2020

I love this and I will do this too. At this moment I am at a loss for what the other thigh will wear, but I will work on it. — Eileen (@EileenBillinson) March 24, 2020

This is good parenting. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) March 24, 2020

Excellent. I just made appetizer waffles at 5pm. We have no rules. — Deborah Larson King (@dlarsonking) March 24, 2020

Day 7 of quarantine in my mom's basement, her wedding dress was all I could find to wear pic.twitter.com/5E9ECqaRHm — Diana Biggs (@DianacBiggs) March 25, 2020

My wife saw your tweet and was inspired. pic.twitter.com/WKrCJB1XRE — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) March 25, 2020

My little one did her chores wearing her glittery dress because, hey, why not, right? Anything that can lift our spirit up during this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/XPc3c3CyW6 — Anita (@amorillum) March 24, 2020

Me and hubby decided to try our 42 year old wedding outfits on last week - just for fun 🤣 mine still fits !!! pic.twitter.com/Usnh7hgH7L — sue redding (@redding_sue) March 25, 2020

I’m doing this tomorrow without explanation. Then I’m gonna meander into the background of all my teenaged sons’ zoom meetings. I’m so excited! — Lin Ze Brah (@lynn_zebras) March 24, 2020

