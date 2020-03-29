The Debate
The Debate
Coronavirus: Mom Wears Wedding Dress At Lunch On Kids' Request While Social Distancing

What’s Viral

Coronavirus fear has climbed but has managed to awaken the creative side of many, as a mother of two, dons her wedding attire for lunch, on her kid's request.

Coronavirus: Mom wears wedding dress for lunch on children's request

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has turned the world and lives of many upside down, people have resorted to staying isolated at home and working from home, amid strict lockdown conditions. Where people have been religiously following basic precautionary measures in their daily life by quarantining themselves and maintaining social distance, many people on the other hand, have come up with quirky yet hilarious ideas of keeping themselves entertained. Recently, a picture of a well-known author donning her wedding dress during lunch-time, is doing rounds on the internet. 

'Social Distancing' dress

Curtis Sittenfield, the bestselling author of Prep, The Man of My Dreams and American Wife recently took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of her lunch-time outfit with her followers. Just like many other mothers, the well-known author, has also been going through a hysterical time, dealing with her high-spirited family. Following a suggestion from her two children, Curtis settled for lunch with her kids, after she put on her wedding dress and veil.
 

Netizens inspired

Since posted, the tweet uploaded by Sittenfield has garnered over 2,41,000 likes, besides being retweeted over 18,300 times. Following the idea by the author, netizens were quite impressed. Many people decided and even shared their attires during lockdown and home quarantine, while many others appreciated the author for her witty move.

