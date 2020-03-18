The Debate
Kim Kardashian's Randomly-found Lobster Now Has A Twitter Account, See Post

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian shared a picture of a lobster on the streets of Calabasas. What followed next is a hilarious turn of events. Here is all you need to know.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Hollywood celebrity-fashionista Kim Kardashian on Tuesday shared a picture of a lobster on her social media. The lobster, she found on the streets of Calabasas, in no time became a social media sensation. Surprisingly, minutes after Kim's Twitter post, the lobster from Calabasas also got a Twitter account with an unbelievable number of followers. Here is all you need to know. 

Check out Kim Kardashian's Twitter post: 

A popular Hollywood celebrity and a social media star, Kim Kardashian's latest social media post has turned into a laugh-riot for all her admirers. The fashionista, who posted a picture of a lobster on the streets of Calabasas, has given way to the crustacean joining social media. Reports reveal that the lobster that Kim found on the street has got its own Twitter account with the handle name- Calabasas Lobster. With more than 3000 followers and numerous like, the Twitter handle has some funny tweets on its page. Have a look at them. 

Hilarious tweets of Calabasas Lobster: 

Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Ellie Goulding, Emily Ratajkowski: Best Of Hollywood Fashion This Week

Also Read | Kim Kardashian celebrates Khole's ex Tristan Thompson's birthday on Instagram

Also Read | Kim Kardarshian's Daughter North West Builds A 'Quarantine House' For Kim & Kayne Dolls

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and family are reported to have distanced themselves from public gathering and are spending maximum time in self-quarantine in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Hollywood celebrity took to Twitter to share a few words of wisdom on the pandemic. Here's what Kim Kardashian has to say: 

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Maintains Social Distance; Builds Play-forts to Protect Kids From COVID-19

 

 

