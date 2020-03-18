Kim Kardashian's Randomly-found Lobster Now Has A Twitter Account, See Post

Hollywood celebrity-fashionista Kim Kardashian on Tuesday shared a picture of a lobster on her social media. The lobster, she found on the streets of Calabasas, in no time became a social media sensation. Surprisingly, minutes after Kim's Twitter post, the lobster from Calabasas also got a Twitter account with an unbelievable number of followers. Here is all you need to know.

Check out Kim Kardashian's Twitter post:

Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/h5cy1IzTPI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

A popular Hollywood celebrity and a social media star, Kim Kardashian's latest social media post has turned into a laugh-riot for all her admirers. The fashionista, who posted a picture of a lobster on the streets of Calabasas, has given way to the crustacean joining social media. Reports reveal that the lobster that Kim found on the street has got its own Twitter account with the handle name- Calabasas Lobster. With more than 3000 followers and numerous like, the Twitter handle has some funny tweets on its page. Have a look at them.

Hilarious tweets of Calabasas Lobster:

Taking a stroll — Calabasas Lobster (@calabasalobster) March 16, 2020

Y’all are quick to assume my species. Maybe I look like a “crawfish”, but I am a proud LOBSTER. — Calabasas Lobster (@calabasalobster) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and family are reported to have distanced themselves from public gathering and are spending maximum time in self-quarantine in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Hollywood celebrity took to Twitter to share a few words of wisdom on the pandemic. Here's what Kim Kardashian has to say:

Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2020

