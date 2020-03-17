Coronavirus Pandemic: Cricket Australia CEO Says T20 World Cup Preparations Not Affected

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen major sporting events across the globe suspended. The IPL 2020 was postponed due to the growing cases of the coronavirus pandemic while the bilateral series between India and South Africa, Australia and New Zealand and Sri Lanka and England were all cancelled. However, despite the growing panic, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts hopes that the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia goes as per schedule.

Cricket Australia chief says T20 World Cup preparations not affected by coronavirus pandemic

Australia are all set to host the Men's T20 World Cup in October 2020. With international domestic cricket currently suspended all across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, doubts have been cast over the T20 World Cup and whether it will go as planned. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts however said that the coronavirus pandemic had not affected Australia's preparations for the T20 World Cup. Roberts hopes that the showpiece event will go as per the schedule and hopes that situation eases up in two-three months and normal cricket resumes.

There are no plans to reschedule the Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia in October and November, says CA CEO Kevin Roberts.https://t.co/qUzYfQajEJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 17, 2020

All cricketing activities suspended in Australia

Australia suspended all domestic and international cricket activities after the World Health Organisation released guidelines for people to avoid gatherings and maintain minimal contact during the coronavirus pandemic. New South Wales have been crowned the Sheffield Shield champions after the remainder of the season was cancelled. Australia successfully hosted the Women's T20 World Cup in February and saw a record 86,000 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the India vs Australia final. The Men's T20 World Cup is set to begin with the pre-qualifiers from October 18-23 succeeded by the main 12-team competition from October 24. The final is slated for November 15.

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 suspended until April 15 due to Coronavirus pandemic

The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council decided to postpone IPL 2020 until April 15 due to the rise of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The IPL 2020 was slated to begin on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting beaten finalists Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the schedule is now set to change and there could be a shortened IPL 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

