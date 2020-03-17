What Is FA Grassroots Football? Is FA Grassroots Football Suspended Due To Coronavirus?

The FA grassroots football suspended is the latest FA statement to be issued. The news comes following the FA statement of suspending all the pro-football leagues in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. But readers are keen to know 'What is FA grassroots football'? The answer to 'What is FA grassroots football'? can be found below as well as why the FA grassroots football suspended is the current stance.

What is FA grassroots football? Is FA grassroots football suspended?

Football has an inclination of bringing benefits to society as a whole, as well as instilling values such as teamwork, social development, health, fitness and personal fulfilment. The answer to the question 'What is FA grassroots football'? has a broad set of categories.

Great day today at St George’s Park with our #funfootball coaches and @martinkeown5. You can register now for free Fun Football sessions at https://t.co/fqKgIwVAcc pic.twitter.com/B1XCAd3Wyk — Grassroots Football (@FunFootballUK) March 3, 2020

Grassroots football is any kind of football that is played non-professionally. According to UEFA, grassroots football includes, but is not limited to, children's football, schools and youth football, amateur football, football for disabled players, football for veterans and walking football. In simpler terms, grassroots football is football played by the masses at a level where participation and a love of the game are the driving forces.

Is FA grassroots football suspended? Grassroots football Coronavirus update:

The FA announcement on March 13 stated that all forms of top-level football in England will be suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here is the FA statement for the same:

We've collectively agreed with the @premierleague and @EFL to suspend the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.https://t.co/RnJlJjtY77 — The FA (@FA) March 13, 2020

Grassroots football Coronavirus update: Grassroots football suspended

The FA statement issued a grassroots football coronavirus update on March 16 which confirmed that grassroots football in England will be suspended for the foreseeable future. The reason to suspend grassroots football is to avoid social contact amid people gathering where possible. Here is the FA announcement for the grassroots football coronavirus update:

