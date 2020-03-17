Coronavirus Outbreak: FifPro To Resolve Players' Contracts Problem Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has hampered sport all across the globe, causing suspensions amid the spread of the deadly bug. Coronavirus in football has already caused suspensions in all of Europe's top leagues. However, FifPro is now set to enter the picture to resolve the problem of players' contracts expiring before the end of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak which is expected to delay the campaigns by a few months.

ALSO READ: Man United Cancel Training At Carrington Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Coronavirus in football

The coronavirus outbreak has impeded the top leagues in European football from continuing under normal circumstances. Coronavirus in football has caused the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, LaLiga as well as Serie A to be suspended until the coronavirus outbreak is under control. The resuming of the leagues have not yet been decided upon but a possible extension of the leagues is one solution amid the coronavirus in football situation.

ALSO READ: Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'wants' To Sign For Barcelona This Summer: Report

Coronavirus outbreak: FifPro to find a remedy

With the season possibly set to extend into July due to the coronavirus outbreak, out-of-contract players are on a collision course with their clubs due to the fact that their deals expire on June 30. The FifPro will be chosen to decide a solution for the players' contracts that will be affected due to coronavirus in football, should the season be extended into July. A solution, therefore, could be on the cards for soon-to-be free agents this summer.

FifPro step in to resolve problem of contracts expiring before end of season https://t.co/JaVLssNciy — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) March 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Wayne Rooney Opens Up On Helping Cristiano Ronaldo Gain Weight At Man United

FifPro to find a remedy: Premier League players' contracts affected

Premier League players such as Willian, David Silva and Jan Vertonghen, as well as loanees such as Odion Ighalo, whose current deals expire at the end of June, have no legal obligation to play for their respective clubs once their contracts elapse. Fifpro will have to ensure that they find a unilateral agreement between the leagues and clubs which would ensure players can complete the season with their current teams in the event of the campaign extending into July and beyond.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Up Wayne Rooney For Super Counter-attacking Goal, Watch Video

FifPro to find a remedy: Possible solution

One solution for FifPro is for players to sign short-term contracts potentially on a weekly or monthly basis until the coronavirus outbreak is deemed controllable by the government. Liverpool are reportedly considering handing a week-by-week contract to Adam Lallana, who is out of contract in the summer.

Coronavirus outbreak: Coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus a 'pandemic' as the plague has claimed the lives of over 7,100 people across the world till now.