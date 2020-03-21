The Debate
Viral Videos From The Week: From Drunk Elephants To Drone Walking A Dog, Watch Them Here

What’s Viral

Here is a list of viral videos of the week that will not fail to bring a smile on yours and millions others' face. Watch them here while you are bored.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
viral videos

The internet is full of videos that might give you hope during the time you feel low. This week witnessed some amazing moments around the world that made millions go ‘awww’ due to some viral videos. Here is a list of top viral videos and pictures of the week that might just cheer you up.

Also Read | 'Couldn’t Believe Our Eyes': Mother Squirrel Battles Cobra To Protect Her Babies, Watch

Elephants getting drunk

Several elephants broke into a farm while humans were in isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The picture of two elephants getting drunk after drinking corn whiskey in Yunnan province in China and later taking a nap was loved by many. Netizens had an amazing time looking at these pictures of elephants getting drunk.

Also Read | Elephants getting drunk: Elephants Pass Out After Drinking Whiskey, Netizens In Split

Toddler comforting dog

A toddler comforting dog video has gone viral. In the video, a toddler in diapers is comforting the dog who is cornered and scared due to thunderstorm. The toddler comforting dog video was shared several times on Twitter. Watch the toddler comforting dog video here.

Also Read | Video Of Toddler Comforting Dog During A Thunderstorm Win Hearts, Netizens Go Aww

Greek woman dancing to 'Ek, do, teen'

In the following viral video, a greek woman dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen has went viral. The greek woman dancing in the video is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit. She is seen doing Bollywood steps to the song.

Mother squirrel fights cobra

A mother squirrel protecting her babies from venomous white King Cobra was another video that went viral. The small mother squirrel is braving the strikes from the snake. The mother squirrel is not letting the snake go any further in the video.

Also Read | Viral Video Of Greek Woman Dancing To Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' Sets Twitter On Fire

An Israeli man walks a dog with drone

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are resorting to social distancing. An Israeli man was walking his dog using a drone to practice social distancing but still take the dog out. The video was rather funny and was shared by many. 

Promo Image Credits: HGS Dhaliwal Twitter, Akki Twitter, Kruger Sightings Youtube

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
