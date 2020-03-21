Viral Videos From The Week: From Drunk Elephants To Drone Walking A Dog, Watch Them Here

The internet is full of videos that might give you hope during the time you feel low. This week witnessed some amazing moments around the world that made millions go ‘awww’ due to some viral videos. Here is a list of top viral videos and pictures of the week that might just cheer you up.

Elephants getting drunk

Several elephants broke into a farm while humans were in isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The picture of two elephants getting drunk after drinking corn whiskey in Yunnan province in China and later taking a nap was loved by many. Netizens had an amazing time looking at these pictures of elephants getting drunk.

Xishuangbana, Yunnan, China. 11 March, a herd of 14 elephants went to village. Looking for corn and other foodstuffs. Apparently, They also polished 30 KG of corn whisky!

Two of the males got completely drunk, and made themselves a pair of cutest internet sensation in China. pic.twitter.com/bflXHa8sST — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) March 18, 2020

Toddler comforting dog

A toddler comforting dog video has gone viral. In the video, a toddler in diapers is comforting the dog who is cornered and scared due to thunderstorm. The toddler comforting dog video was shared several times on Twitter. Watch the toddler comforting dog video here.

This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you'll see today 💕💕💕

pic.twitter.com/HD6rdLuE7z — Akki (@akkitwts) March 14, 2020

Greek woman dancing to 'Ek, do, teen'

In the following viral video, a greek woman dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen has went viral. The greek woman dancing in the video is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit. She is seen doing Bollywood steps to the song.

While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress.



Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit @MadhuriDixit.



Let's make Katerina famous 🙏. pic.twitter.com/egEjGGsv0p — Mr Belutsch🏳🕊 (@Mr_Belutsch) March 16, 2020

Mother squirrel fights cobra

A mother squirrel protecting her babies from venomous white King Cobra was another video that went viral. The small mother squirrel is braving the strikes from the snake. The mother squirrel is not letting the snake go any further in the video.

An Israeli man walks a dog with drone

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are resorting to social distancing. An Israeli man was walking his dog using a drone to practice social distancing but still take the dog out. The video was rather funny and was shared by many.

It is time to put existing technologies to innovative use and be safe in self quarantine!! #CoronaTimes pic.twitter.com/Elma9jlsgj — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) March 19, 2020

Promo Image Credits: HGS Dhaliwal Twitter, Akki Twitter, Kruger Sightings Youtube

