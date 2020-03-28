Ananya Panday Indulged Into Many Fun Activities During Her Quarantine Time; Check It Out

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, everyone is under a 21-day-lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister of India, and Bollywood celebrities are no different. However, all the celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to encourage their fans to practice social-distancing and self-isolation by sharing how they are killing their quarantine time on social media.

With most of the Bollywood celebrities sharing their home workout regimes, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday is spending her quarantine time by indulging in several interesting tasks and hobbies.

Nail-painting

Ananya Panday is making full use of her quarantine time by experimenting with several nail colours. Panday shared a few pictures of her coloured nails on her Instagram story.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the picture writing, "Really Proud Of My Nail-painting Skills". In the pictures, Panday flaunted her painted nails. She coloured her nails using several pastel shades, like blue, white, and lavender.

Exploring painting skills

On 23 March 2020, Ananya Panday shared a picture of herself and her sister Rysa Panday sharing how both of them were keeping themselves busy amid self-isolation.

In the photo shared by the actor on her Instagram, she and Rysa utilised their quarantine time by exploring their painting skills. She captioned the image writing, "#QUARATINEDBUTNOTCONFINED". In addition to that, she also asked her fans to share pictures of how they spent their quarantine-period.

Baking

Recently, the Student of the Year 2 actor shared yet another post with her sister wherein both of them learnt to bake cookies. However, the actor later confessed that the cookies were baked by Rysa while all she did was dancing around the kitchen, eating chocolate chips in the caption of the post. Check out the post below:

On the career front, Ananya Panday was last seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film was received well by the audience and also did well at the box office. However, Panday is geared up for her upcoming film titled Khali Peeli which is helmed by Maqbool Khan. The film will also star Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

