Coronavirus: Netizens Share Stunning Views From Their Windows Amid Lockdown

The cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic have skyrocketed to an unprecedented level. Amid the COVID-19 fear, people have resorted to staying indoors, following strict lockdown restrictions in many nations across the world. However, people have time and again come up with innovative and interesting ideas to keep their spirits high during this dark phase. Recently, people have taken to Twitter to share images of the view from their windows, spreading around hope and positivity.

Netizens' share views from their windows

Most people have been staying at home, isolating themselves and maintaining social distance. Amid all the fear and panic around, the photos showing the views from people's windows have been doing rounds on the internet. The images, in one way, seem to spread around hope and motivation of a better tomorrow.

Love this city so much. I realize that the charm stems from the hustle and bustle of all the interesting and wonderful people. Usually this time of day the view from my window is filled with movement. Now, completely still. 🦗 pic.twitter.com/EyJZZpSCP1 — HeatherHartnett (@HeatherHartnett) March 31, 2020

I ♥️ the view from my classroom window. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0ngsXPsR6o — Karen McCabe (@KMcCabeScience) April 1, 2020

The world around me is locked down. But the view from my window is not. pic.twitter.com/vtQM8Zz45x — NarendraVachharajani (@NarendraVJani) March 28, 2020

View from my hostel window..GCEK, Bhawanipatna near Bandopola pic.twitter.com/bTSQtd7KXy — Anakar Nayak (@Seshanag1) April 2, 2020

View from bedroom window this morning. Spectacular dawn, every day is a new opportunity. Sorry about the blurry nature I was very asleep and my eyes were not working!!! pic.twitter.com/bKubhrVECn — David Swan (@swancvs) April 1, 2020

A down-dale view from my Kettlewell window - I seem to be spending a lot of time looking out just now :-) pic.twitter.com/aVIZM5nqBV — Sara Spillett (@saraspillett) March 31, 2020

Lucy has the best view in this city... Views from my home office 😉😉😉 pic.twitter.com/wH8G67kfAx — Bob Allan📸 (@AllanKar4) April 1, 2020

