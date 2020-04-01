'The Sound Of A Pandemic': Coronavirus Version Of 'Do Re Mi' Haunts Netizens

Even though the entire world has turned upside down amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, people all around, have time and again come up with creative and innovative ideas, keeping people entertained and motivated. In a recent video that went viral on social media, the famous song "Do-Re-Mi" by Julie Andrews, has been dubbed and recreated. Interestingly, the recreated lyrics of the song have turned out to be relevant to the current situation faced by people all over the world.

COVID-19 version of "Do-Re-Mi"

The 5 minute and 40 seconds long video was shared on YouTube by Shirley Serban, hailing in New Zealand, who intended on making the entire recreated song sound humorous. The lyrics of the new recreated version are related to the current situation being faced by the world during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Sound of a Pandemic, she captioned, before she went on to share the lyrics of her song. Shirley, interestingly, dubbed the track Do-Re-Mi from the movie The Sound Of Music.

Shirley, in her caption, continued to share that she had not expected the song to garner such a huge following in a very short time. Since posted, the video has collected more than 40,60,100 views and over 31,000 likes. Impressed YouTubers could not stop from loading her song with their comments.

Netizens impressed

The COVID-19 version of the song is winning hearts all around the globe, making some laugh and imbibing motivation and hope in others. Netizens took to Twitter to share the song and appreciated and lauded the efforts. The video was also shared by Joe Rohde, a veteran executive at Walt Disney Imagineering. In the current dark times, videos like these are giving out a sense of hope and comfort all around the world.

So incredibly cute, smart, funny and right. https://t.co/7btfHoK7hZ — Joe Rohde (@Joe_Rohde) March 29, 2020

my brother shared this Do Re Mi of COVID-19 and I think it’s genius! pic.twitter.com/enSIIvVfEy — geekoo (@geekooalayon) March 29, 2020

This is fantastic. — Carlos Boughton (@carlosboughton) March 29, 2020

This is great!! — Ulises Echeverry Jr (@DjUlises) March 30, 2020

Classic — Gretchen (@Gretche42124582) March 30, 2020

OMG!! I actually saw the whole thing 🤣 — Gretchen (@Gretche42124582) March 30, 2020

