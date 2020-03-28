Rabbit Perfectly Imitates Its Owner In A Viral Video, Netizens Amazed

In an adorable video that was posted on Reddit, a woman can be seen interacting with her pet rabbit. In the video, the woman who is lying down with the bunny on top of her seems to bob her head thrice in a sort of rhythm, after a few seconds the rabbit seems to imitate her and moves its head thrice.

Real or Fake?

Seemingly shocked by the rabbit’s actions, the woman seems to bob her head again to see if the rabbit will do it again. To her utter disbelief, the rabbit seems to once again imitate her and bob its head thrice. The video that was posted on Reddit has received almost 38,000 upvotes and almost 500 comments. Take a look at the video below.

Even though many users found the video to be cute, a lot of people pointed out the video was probably fake and that one could faintly see the girl's finger being the rabbit's neck and that she was making the rabbit move its head in-sync with hers.

Read: Video Of A Cat Wondering About Owner's Magician Skills Has Impressed Redditors

Read: Man Asks Reddit Users What They Would Do After Pandemic Is Over, Answers Ignite Hope

Dog helps trapped bird

Another adorable video that was posted on Reddit, a dog can be seen freeing a bird after it had accidentally gotten trapped on a porch. In the video that was posted in the subreddit r/AnimalsBeingBros, the dog can be seen gently picking up the panicking bird using its mouth and then carrying the bird outside and then releasing it. The bird at the end of the video can be seen flying off towards the woods. Since being posted the by user u/visbygram the post has garnered almost 8,000 upvotes. The video was also shared on a different subreddit called r/aww where it got more than 28 thousand upvotes. Take a look at the video below.

Read: Amid Lockdown, Andhra CM Reddy Chairs Meeting To Review Availability Of Essential Items

Read: Reddit's ‘ultimate Lift Protection Against Coronavirus’ Hack Leaves People Divided

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.