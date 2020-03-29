Spanish Princess Maria Teresa Becomes First Royal To Die From Coronavirus

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-parma became the first royal to have died due to coronavirus infection at the age of 86. She was also the cousin of Spain’s King Felipe VI. Her brother, the Duke of Aranjuez, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon announced the death of his sister on Facebook on March 27 and “prayed for eternal rest”. Princess Teresa’s death came just weeks after King Felipe VI of Spain tested negative of the fatal COVID-19.

Princess Maria Teresa was born on July 28, 1933, and became a professor at Paris’ Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid’s Complutense University after studying in France. According to reports, she was known for being outspoken views and activist work which also led to her nickname as “Red Princess”. The funeral services were held in Madrid on March 27.

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 30,883 lives worldwide as of March 29. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected at least 664,103 people. Out of the total infections, 142,361 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

First British royal to test positive

Meanwhile, in another unprecedented development of the coronavirus outbreak, Prince Charles became the first British Royal to have tested positive for COVID-19 and was later quarantined. However, Britain reportedly said on March 26, that the 71-year-old member of the Royal family did not jump the queue for the test even though his symptoms and condition met the criteria. Prince Charles’ office said that he was tested earlier this week and is currently in ‘good health’ in self-isolation at his residence in Scotland with mild symptoms along with his wife Camilla who had tested negative.

