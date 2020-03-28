The Debate
Quarantine Tips On How To Keep Children Busy During The 21-day Lockdown

Family

Here are a few Quarantine tips which will help you keep your kids busy during the 21-day lockdown. Take a look at how you can entertain your kids at home here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
quarantine tips

The whole nation is under Coronavirus lockdown, and this has pushed all the people inside the houses to prevent the spread the virus. This time under quarantine the government have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. After which keeping kids engaged is getting tougher for parents. So, here are a few quarantine tips that will help you keep your kids engaged during this time of lockdown.

Quarantine Tips: Watch a movie or a series with you kids like Madhuri Dixit Nene

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Quarantine Tips: Play indoor games with kids like Satish Kaushik

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178) on

Read Also| Jennifer Winget Shares Quarantine Tips To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Quarantine Tips: Teach them to bake or cook just like Shilpa Shetty

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Quarantine Tips: Home school them like Mandira Bedi and Mira Rajput

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on

Mira Rajput

Read Also| Quarantine Tips To Maintain Mental Well-being During Coronavirus Outbreak

Quarantine Tips: Plant trees for a better future likes Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Quarantine Tips: For younger kids, you can teach them about sounds just like Neil Nitin Mukesh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

Read Also| Ranveer Singh's Quarantine Time Gets Chocolatey, Shares Hilarious "Nutella Mask", See Pics

Quarantine Tips: For younger kids, you can give them a horse ride just like T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhushan Kumar (@bhushankumar) on

Quarantine Tips: Enjoy with the pets like Hrithik Roshan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on


Read Also| Kiara Advani Shares Her Travel Bucket List And It Will Make You Want The Quarantine To End

First Published:
