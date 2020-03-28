Quarantine Tips On How To Keep Children Busy During The 21-day Lockdown

The whole nation is under Coronavirus lockdown, and this has pushed all the people inside the houses to prevent the spread the virus. This time under quarantine the government have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. After which keeping kids engaged is getting tougher for parents. So, here are a few quarantine tips that will help you keep your kids engaged during this time of lockdown.

Quarantine Tips: Watch a movie or a series with you kids like Madhuri Dixit Nene

Quarantine Tips: Play indoor games with kids like Satish Kaushik

Quarantine Tips: Teach them to bake or cook just like Shilpa Shetty

Quarantine Tips: Home school them like Mandira Bedi and Mira Rajput

Quarantine Tips: Plant trees for a better future likes Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Quarantine Tips: For younger kids, you can teach them about sounds just like Neil Nitin Mukesh

Quarantine Tips: For younger kids, you can give them a horse ride just like T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar

Quarantine Tips: Enjoy with the pets like Hrithik Roshan



