Coronavirus Testing Centers In New York: Know Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

As of March 12, 2020, the United States has confirmed 539 cases across 34 states including New York, according to leading American newspaper New York Times. States like New York, Washington State and others have declared emergencies. According to reports, many schools across the city have been shut down. The government has also opened several testing centres in New York. These are some of the labs and health centres where one can get safely tested for the COVID-19, Novel Coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Centre In Washington: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Centre In Mumbai: Kasturba Hospital In Chinchpokli Among Others

Here is a list of the coronavirus testing centre in New York

Wadsworth Center, Albany, New York

Wadsworth Centre is situated near Empire State Plaza in Albany. The lab will be open from 8 am to 5.30 pm every day. The health centre will be closed on Saturdays and on Sundays. The map is given below.

The Mount Sinai Hospital

The Mount Sinai Hospital is located at 1468 Madison Ave in New York. The hospital will be open 24 hours every day. Here is the contact number of the hospital +1 212-241-6500.

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

The Lawrence Hospital is located at 55 Palmer Ave Bronxville in New York. The hospital will be open 24 hours on all the days of the week. The patients can contact the hospital using this number +1 914-787-5000.

NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center

The hospital is located on the 622 W on the 168th street in New York. The patients can contact the hospital using this number +1 212-305-2500.

The World Health Organization has shared some informative posts on how to prevent COVID-19. On their official Instagram handle, WHO has shared some basic tips on how to prevent the spread of the virus. Check out their posts below.

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Centers In Bangalore: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: US Senate Staffer Tests Positive For Deadly Virus