Ajax Defender Nicolas Tagliafico Uses Coronavirus Lockdown Time To Sketch Stunning Picture

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus across the continents means the major sporting leagues around the world have come to an abrupt halt. Europe has been particularly hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases keeps increasing with every day passing. The major football leagues in Europe have all been suspended, leaving the players with a lot of free time to kill.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Considering A January Move For Ajax Midfielder Donny Van De Beek

Several football stars are taking to social media to share some of their hilarious daily activities during the lockdown. One such video is making the rounds of the internet where Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico is seen completing an impressive sketch. While the footage is from last season, Tagliafico is, in fact, spending his lockdown working on his innate drawing skills.

The Argentine took to Instagram on Tuesday to share another one of his impressive drawings suggesting he is using his time off football quite well.

Nicolas Tagliafico completes another sketch during COVID-19 outbreak

Also Read | Real Madrid Target Says Chelsea Is The Right Club For Ajax Teammate Hakim Ziyech

From the above footage, it is quite clear that Tagliafico is a gifted artist. The Argentine left-back is close to making 100 appearances for the Dutch side. The Amsterdam-based outfit posted Tagliafico's drawing on social media with fans since applauding the Argentine for his hidden talent.

Just like his drawings, Tagliafico was impressive for Ajax last season. The Dutch club defied expectations to reach the Champions League semi-finals last season. Although their run ended after a dramatic loss to the Spurs, Ajax managed to impress the fans and experts with their exciting style of football under Erik ten Hag.

This season, Tagliafico and Ajax have failed to replicate their form. They were eliminated from the Champions League group stage before being knocked out of the Europe League by Getafe.

Also Read | Ajax Defender Daley Blind Diagnosed With Heart Condition

Coronavirus pandemic: Eredivisie suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

Eredivisie is suspended till April 6 due to coronavirus outbreak. With COVID-19 spreading thick and fast around Europe, it remains to be seen if the league will resume its activities in April. At the time of suspension, Ajax are on top of the points table, tied on 56 points with AZ Alkmaar.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech To Chelsea: Where Will The Ajax Star Fit In Lampard's Plans?