The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Testing Centers In California: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

Health

With the rising threat of COVID-19, this Coronavirus testing center in California can help you with your Coronavirus updates. Check out the places and location.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus testing center in california

Coronavirus has become a global health concern. With the majority of the countries being affected by this deadly virus, everyone is trying their best to undertake various precautionary measures to prevent themselves from falling prey to the novel virus. Ever since the first case of coronavirus was detected in America, various testing centres have emerged to detect cases of COVID-19. Various testing centres have been formed across the United States of America, including California.

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In Oregon: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

Coronavirus testing center in California

If you feel that you have symptoms of Coronavirus then you need to first consult a primary health care doctor around you. You need to be extremely conscious about the places you travel to and also about people you are coming in contact with. Do not forget to wash your hands at frequent intervals of time and also avoid touching your eyes and mouth.

1) Stanford University

  • Stanford University has a total testing capacity of 25 patients
  • Address: 450 Serra Mall, Stanford, CA 94305, United States

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Center In Gurgaon: Here Is Where To Get Yourself Checked

2) University of California, San Francisco

  • The University of California has a total testing capacity of 35 patients
  • Address: 1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110, United States

3) Huntington Hospital

  • Open 24/7 
  • Address: 100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105, United States

The World Health Organisation also announced on its official Instagram handle to share some precautionary measures regarding Coronavirus which one must take into consideration. WHO has also provided everyone with the information and some basic rules to keep in mind which will help prevent the spread of the novel virus. Here are some of their informative posts about COVID-19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) on

 Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Center In Chennai: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who) on

Also Read | Coronavirus Testing Centers In Bangalore: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
REPUBLIC ACCESSES FORENSIC REPORT
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS FLIPS STANCE ON CAA
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Mumbai Central
MUMBAI CENTRAL TO BE RENAMED?
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Air India
AIR INDIA CANCELS FLIGHTS