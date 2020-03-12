Coronavirus Testing Centers In California: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

Coronavirus has become a global health concern. With the majority of the countries being affected by this deadly virus, everyone is trying their best to undertake various precautionary measures to prevent themselves from falling prey to the novel virus. Ever since the first case of coronavirus was detected in America, various testing centres have emerged to detect cases of COVID-19. Various testing centres have been formed across the United States of America, including California.

Updated to reflect #coronavirus testing capacity in hospital and clinical laboratories pic.twitter.com/WriCUMiyqS — COVID-19 Test Capacity (@COVID2019tests) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus testing center in California

If you feel that you have symptoms of Coronavirus then you need to first consult a primary health care doctor around you. You need to be extremely conscious about the places you travel to and also about people you are coming in contact with. Do not forget to wash your hands at frequent intervals of time and also avoid touching your eyes and mouth.

1) Stanford University

Stanford University has a total testing capacity of 25 patients

Address: 450 Serra Mall, Stanford, CA 94305, United States

2) University of California, San Francisco

The University of California has a total testing capacity of 35 patients

Address: 1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110, United States

3) Huntington Hospital

Open 24/7

Address: 100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105, United States

The World Health Organisation also announced on its official Instagram handle to share some precautionary measures regarding Coronavirus which one must take into consideration. WHO has also provided everyone with the information and some basic rules to keep in mind which will help prevent the spread of the novel virus. Here are some of their informative posts about COVID-19.

