What Is The TikTok Ice Cube Challenge? Here Is All About The Latest Fad Online

Another answer to quarantine boredom is indulging in weird challenges that exist across social media. The latest one being the "ice cube challenge". So if you are wondering what is the TikTok ice cube challenge, then you are at the right place. The popular ice cube challenge makes people put ice into their body parts. It can be anywhere.

What is the TikTok ice cube Challenge?

The TikTok ice cube challenge is trending on the video-sharing application as it is interesting and can also kill some quarantine boredom. All you need is some ice cubes and an updated TikTok application in your phone. The ice-cubes can be placed anywhere, quite literally as some women are not fearing to place it in sensitive areas. The women are indulging in this rather sportingly.

Check out an example of TikTok ice cube challenge

Here are a few steps on how to do the TikTok ice cube challenge perfectly?

To follow the TikTok ice cube challenge, you will have to find a profile by searching the hashtag.

Search the #icecubechallenge on the search bar

Apply filter by clicking in the yellow star. There is only a record option in this one and you apply the filter.

Apply the filter and record the video.

Use relevant hashtags for the picture or the video.

Share the video after giving all the credits.

Remember that the ice challenge fails are pretty evident. Some people cannot handle the extreme cold temperature which leads to ice cube challenge fails. ( Disclaimer: Some of these videos are recorded only from waist above and there is no nudity involved.)

Check out some more ice cube challenge fails on TikTok

Snippet Credits: TikTok

Snippet Credits: TikTok

