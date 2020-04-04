COVID-19 Crisis: US Man Updates Tinder Profile With Picture Surrounded By Toilet Paper

In hope to lure in matches on Tinder, a man in the United States flaunted his toilet paper roll stash in his dating app profile. With lockdown in several states in the US, people are stocking essential items, including toilet paper rolls, and Jameson MacInnis, as a joke, updated his Tinder profile photo with pictures of himself surrounded by towers of toilet paper. The IT worker from Connecticut reportedly said that he took the pictures to make people laugh during this tough time, however, he also said that he hadn’t had any luck with ladies yet.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the 40-year-old said that ‘ironically’ he hasn’t matched with anyone on Tinder, further adding that people don’t know a ‘good thing when they see it’. He said that initially, he began swiping on the dating app because he was so bored during self-isolation. He added that he was working from home and was bored out of his mind and while looking through Tinder and his old pictures he planned to update his profile.

He told a media outlet that he set up his phone on a stand and posed for the funny pictures by logging on his bed surrounded by the stacks of toilet paper. However, he also pointed out that he had bought the toilet paper before the pandemic triggered panic buying and he had not actually been stockpiling the essential items. With almost 50 rolls, he said that he is ‘super prepared’.

Moreover, he also said that he even has a bidet. if the toilet paper doesn’t bring the girls, he hopes that his bidet will. He added that he obviously wouldn’t meet up with the girls due to the current lockdown. However, he said that he would absolutely consider going on a video date and would even dress-up from the waist up.

‘Take it easy'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged US citizens to ‘take it easy’ and that ‘it will all pass’ in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. While the US President made the comments in a news conference at White House, the internet users were not seen impressed by the comments. Not only did the netizens point out the ‘disappointment’ of Trump administration's handling of the crisis but some of them also posted images of empty markets and declining stocks, which do not fall in synergy with Trump's assurance that he has talked to maintain the production of the goods.

