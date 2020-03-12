Coronavirus Video Of An Indian Man Selling Masks On The Street Goes Viral Online, Watch

Coronavirus or COVID-19 was recently announced as a pandemic by WHO. So to protect oneself from the virus people are rushing to buy face masks and hand sanitizers. Now, a video of a man in India selling these face masks is going viral. Watch it here for more details.

Indian man sells masks in the quirkiest way possible

Coronavirus has created panic all around the globe. The virus has brought the world to a standstill. The Coronavirus has already been announced as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. The panic regarding Coronavirus is visible from the fact that there is a shortage of hand sanitizers and face masks in the market.

Now, an Indian man has found a unique way to sell these masks. A man in India is selling face masks like a vegetable vendor. This Coronavirus video of the man selling the masks has gone viral on the internet. In the Coronavirus video, the man can be seen shouting, “Corona Corona Corona” and “20₹ Corona”.

The rate of these masks is reportedly cheaper than what is available in the market. For those of you who are not aware of this, the prices of face masks and hand sanitizers have reportedly seen a major hike in the past few weeks. This price hike is majorly attributed to the Coronavirus outbreak. Watch this viral video of man selling face masks like a vegetable vendor here.

Apart from this viral video, people are also making songs about Coronavirus and trending the hashtag #CoronaStopKaroNa . Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and wished his Dostana 2 co-star “Happy Birthday” by using the same hashtag. Check out Kartik Aaryan's Coronavirus-related birthday post of Janhvi Kapoor here.

