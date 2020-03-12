Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Sooryavanshi' To Be Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in the Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The first three films from this universe are Singham 1, 2 and Simmba starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh respectively. The fourth film from this universe, Sooryavanshi, was going to release on March 24, 2020, but it is reportedly going to be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Here is all we know so far about the Akshay Kumar’s action-packed film Sooryavanshi.

Read Also| Twinkle Khanna's Hilarious Reaction On Akshay Kumar's Helicopter Stunt In 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh to be postponed?

Sooryavanshi is about to release but chances of it being affected by coronavirus are increasing as more and more cases of the virus effecting people are coming forward. To be safe, Akshay Kumar’s action-packed film Sooryavanshi will be reportedly postponed. It was reported by an entertainment portal that the producers of the film have had several meetings and are deciding a new release date for the Akshay Kumar film. It was reported that the film has no fixed release date yet. It was also reported that the film will be moved forward and the new date will be releasing next week.

Read Also| Coronavirus Scare To Push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' Release Ahead? Producer Answers

The release date of the film will be moved forward as the outbreak will reduce the footfall to the theatres in India as well as abroad. The coronavirus outbreak has led to worldwide fear and panic, and it was also declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. In India, there have been over 70 confirmed cases of this virus spreading in the country. The decision of the makers to move the date of the highly-awaited Sooryavanshi forward seems likely but nothing has been confirmed by the producers yet. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Read Also| With 'Sooryavanshi' Set To Hit The Big Screens, Here's A Look At Rohit Shetty's Net Worth

Read Also| Katrina Kaif Fans Start An Angry Trend Against Her 'Sooryavanshi' Director Rohit Shetty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.