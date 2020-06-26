Couple Spot Giant Spider Outside Their Window, Netizens Shocked At How Big It Is

As per researchers, nearly six percent of the global population suffers from the fear of spiders. However, in this case, it is a colossal spider that is now spreading fear on the internet. A photograph, that is now going viral on social media, shows a gigantic spider outside the window of a house in Texas, US.

The image was reportedly shared by Teouna Thomas and her husband Ken who found the huge insect outside the window of their apartment in San Diago last week. Speaking to international media reporters later, Teouna said that she was horrified adding that they had never seen a spider as huge as that in their entire lives.

Feared attack on puppy

Teouna further said that though she wanted to throw it out, she feared that it could attack their 12-month-old puppies. Therefore, she and her husband made a plan to let the spider in. According to reports, Ken first went out of the house and put a container behind the spider while his wife banged the window from the opposite side. Following which, the insect jumped in.

The photograph of the colossal insect was later shared on Facebook by Teouna and went viral. It has garnered one thousand shares and multiple comments. One user wrote, "It was someone’s pet and grew too big that they let it go.....it was probably wanting to get in for safety" while another wrote, "There everywhere in texas they come out when it rains".

Read: Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman: Hardik Pandya Issues Fitness Challenge To Brother Krunal

Read: Newly Discovered Spider Species In Madagascar Named After Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

Read: Tom Holland's Fans Cannot Keep Calm As He Completes 5 Years As Spider-Man

Read: Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman: Hardik Pandya Issues Fitness Challenge To Brother Krunal

Image credits: klassilade/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.