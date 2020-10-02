Subway's Bread Declared As 'confectionery' In Ireland; Netizens Call It 'Sugar Bread'

Subway is one of the globally known franchises since 1965. A report by The Guardian has now suggested that Ireland's Supreme Court has passed a judgement which claims that 'Subway bread isn't actually bread'. A judgement was ruled out on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in a five-judge court in Ireland which stated that Subway's heated bread sandwiches do not fit the statutory definition as it has a higher sugar content, which puts it outside the legal definition of being bread.

Also read: 'Bad Influence': Five Parrots Separated For Encouraging Each Other To Swear At Visitors

Subway bread is not bread?

According to the Ireland court, the higher sugar level in Subway sandwiches does not classify as a staple food which, thus cannot have a zero VAT rate. In legal terms, Subway's bread has been ruled out to be a confectionery, i.e sweets, chocolates, cakes, etc. by the Irish court.

Also read: Good News: Kid Saves Granny From Bull; 'Double Moonbow' Delights People; 5 Amazing Stories

The ruling comes after one of Subway's Irish franchisee took to the court claiming that the bread they use for their sandwiches should be considered as 'Staple Food' and exempted from Value-Added Tax. However, the VAT act of 1972 has drawn distinctive provisions which states that the amount of sugar in bread shall not exceed 2% of the weight of the bread flour. Subway's bread, on the other hand, contains 10% sugar in the bread flour itself. This ruling out by the Irish court has triggered a number of reactions on social media where people are now posting their thoughts about the amount of sugar in Subway bread. Check it out below -

Also read: Boy Dressed As Mahatma Gandhi Takes COVID-19 Test; Says 'our Nation Will Be Healthy'

Sorry, I can't eat Subway anymore, they claimed that the company's bread isn't REALLY bread so now their sandwiches are gone



thanks alot — mauja with jumpscares (@corekismet) October 2, 2020

ive never had a subway in my life but if I had known they were serving sugar bread I’d have been in there every day — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) October 1, 2020

You tellin' me that this place serves sugar bread? pic.twitter.com/YboAZbVA7l — AngeIic_Spookithan (@AngelicZalithan) October 1, 2020

Coolest fact I learned today: Subway’s bread legally cannot be called bread in Ireland. — steve (@realstevencas) October 2, 2020

Subway bread is cake and Einstein Bagels are focaccia — Hee Haw (@mikelowetpt) October 2, 2020

Also read: Travel Blogger Recreates Popular Vacation Pics In Her Flat, Fans Call It 'highly Creative'

On the other hand, Subway's representatives sent a statement to The Guardian stating that Subway's bread is in fact, bread. This is not the first time the company has come under fire for its bread. The company, back in 2014, had decided to remove a flour whitening agent in its baked goods after one petition started doing the rounds.

Whereas, the Subway Footlong court case had also garnered national attention in the USA back in 2016. CBC Marketplace, back in 2017, had held a research that proved that the chicken used in Subway sandwiches were 'not 100% real' after tested the meat at the Trent University's Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory. The entirety of Subway's serving menu depends on its sandwiches which means that it depends on bread.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.