Video: Man Slides Inside Deep Ditch To Rescue Goat, Netizens Call It ‘true Humanity'

A group of men are being applauded for their ‘grit, determination, teamwork and courage’ after they rescued a goat that got stuck in a hole. A video shared by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Assam Police, Hardi Singh, shows the ‘desi style rescue’ mission.

In the video, one can see a group of men using a bizarre technique to rescue a goat that had fallen in a deep ditch in a farm field. Instead of using a rope to rescue the animal, a man can be seen sliding inside the hole while others hold his leg to support him. In the clip, one can see the man entirely vanishing inside the hole with just his legs sticking out.

The desi trick may be bizarre but it surely worked and the hard work by the group of men was also paid off. The ‘courageous’ man manages to pull the animal out of the deep hole and the video ends with the goat running away and others cheering.

Desi style rescue! Grit, determination, team work n courage. 😊👏🏼👍🏻

Pls see till the end. pic.twitter.com/yencb5M5jS — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) June 27, 2020

Netizens applaud the man for his ‘bravery’

Shared on June 27, the video has been viewed over 168,000 times. With more than 9,500 likes, several internet users applauded the man for his ‘bravery’. From ‘brilliant’ to ‘bravo’, netizens thanked the group for rescuing the goat and called it an act of ‘true humanity’. One user said, “Result of trust and compassion. Trusting his friends, compassion towards another living being. Life is a life!!!”. Another added, “ Done a great job. Nowadays people don't care for those who are in trouble. These guys helped a tiny lamb. Thanks for the guys”.

Where there is no value of human life left in todays new India, these people r saving a goat, Goodness never fails — Sayar،سایر (@truthsayar) June 28, 2020

Would need lot of courage for sure. People with claustrophobic can’t even imagine being there. — Akshay S (@akshaysurath1) June 28, 2020

Extremely dangerous. Salute to the man. He trusted his mates completely. — 🇮🇳 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖎 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖈𝖐𝖊𝖓 (@protein_rich) June 28, 2020

This is courageous, got Goosebumps. It was risky No one should try this 😨 — Pankaj Agarwal (@pkjagarwal1976) June 28, 2020

Fantastic. Watch the smiles on their face. Gratification on saving a life. — हिन्दव:सोदरा:सर्वे(Ambedkar Ramanujar)ரமேஷ் ஹிந்து (@ramesh70chennai) June 28, 2020

