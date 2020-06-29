Hasan Minhaj's Impersonation By A Man Listing Problems Of Uncooked Pizza Is Hilarious

Inspired by the way American comedian Hasan Minhaj hosts his Netflix show The Patriot Act, an internet user enacted how he would react if the pizza arrived uncooked. The one-minute-long video has taken the internet by storm and netizens are praising Saiyam Kumar’s impersonation of Minhaj as “accurate” and “amazing”. The video has garnered over 114k views on Facebook and more than 22.4k on Instagram. Everyone including the individuals from Indian comedy circuit to that of global reacted to Kumar’s video and lauded his skills.

In the weekly Netflix original series, Minhaj usually takes up the modern cultural and political landscape with depth in storytelling format while also giving a comedic twist. Following the same format, Kumar, in his viral video starts off by saying “How? How is this? We gotta put the pizza back in the oven. It’s not cooked”. The social media user even modulated his voice in a similar manner and Minhaj’s English accent. Watch:



Hasan Minhaj reacts

Among thousands of internet users who united to laud Saiyam Kumar’s take on sketch comedy, Minjah himself commented “yo this is amazing” on Instagram. The screenshot of American comedian’s comment was shared by overwhelmed Kumar on all social media platforms and said, “my life is complete”. Many users also said that everything the Kumar said is “relatable to whole another level”. One Instagram user even wrote, “the hand movements, the accent everything is on point”. While someone called Kumar “brilliant” and “very talented”, others said the video “is simply superb”. A Netizen also noted that Kumar “didn't even stutter”. Someone said, “everything about this video is hilarious”.

Recently, Minjah's video on racism in the wake of the tragic death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in police custody has taken the internet by storm. People across the globe called it "very powerful" and was widely shared on all social media platforms. The episode is titled as ‘We Cannot Stay Silent About George Floyd’ and its 12-minute- long clip did rounds on the internet ever since it was released on YouTube. Hasan Minhaj is being praised for his stand on the racism and also the anti-black attitudes prevalent among South Asian communities.

We can't stay silent anymore. https://t.co/NxgCiHr8ST — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) June 4, 2020

