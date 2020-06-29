‘Wrong Animal’: Man Tries To Pull Anaconda From Water, Netizens Horrified

A spine-chilling video of a man pulling a 17-foot anaconda from water has resurfaced on the internet and is now going viral. The short clip which was initially posted back in 2014 was reportedly shot in Brazil. As per reports, the incident occurred when a group of three people, boating down the Santa Maria River, came across the gigantic snake.

In the 19-second-video, one can see Betinho Borges attempting to catch the anaconda by its tail, even though the distressed snake tries to get away from the boat. One can also hear a woman yelling ‘leave it’ in Portuguese while another person can be heard instigating Borges to catch the anaconda. Borges, in the clip, can be seen holding the giant snake by its tail and pulling it several times before the reptile manages to shake the boat off and swim away.

Netizens horrified

Since shared, the video has left several internet users horrified. The video has been viewed over three lakh times. With several comments, while some users called it dangerous, others wrote, “People that crazy face, if I saw a snake-like that it would die before it looked at me”. Another user added, “It's dangerous to play with an Anaconda! Even children know this”.

Plz tell me what that thing is.....and who this dimwit is.😂😂 — Sadia Sheikh (@iSadiaSheikh) June 27, 2020

Movie "Anaconda" is no exaggeration I guess, they are indeed giant. — Raghav Goel (@Raghav6oel) June 29, 2020

Why would you purposefully even tempt that big a** snake watch who y’all hang wit bruh 💀😭😭😂 — Fresno (@AkFresno) June 27, 2020

Playing w the wrong animal — MANNY (@Woodstock_D) June 27, 2020

