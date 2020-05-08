COVID-19: Belgian mom takes daughter to McDonald's in 'cardboard car' amid lockdown

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, most of the countries have imposed stringent restrictions which prevent people from using their vehicles. However, a group of girls in Belgium made a hilarious improvisation after they cut and glued cardboard boxes to create a ‘car’. The cardboard car which only covers them till their waistline also features some paper cutting with messages written on them.

'Well played!'

Nathalie Moermans, one of them, recently took to Facebook to post pictures of them taking to streets in their 'cardboard car'. Along with the post, she also wrote that a few of the police officers also saw them and had a good laugh. The photographs also showed some of the messages, one of them read ‘Confinement 2020’ while the other read 'COVID-19'.

The photographs have left people in splits and garnered over 1,8k views since posted. Netizens also took the opportunity to appreciate the girls' creativity. One user wrote, "that's how you should do it if you don't have a car auto" while another suggested, "this way you can go through the mc drive " Yet another comment read, "Great inventiveness! In addition, it does not pollute!. While another user wrote, "Excellent, energy consumption 0, and loss of calories gained by eating with walking, all benefit well played."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic which emerged in Wuhan, China has now spiralled out to infect 52011 in Belgium. Out of those who contracted the COVID-19 infection a total of 8,521 have lost their lives while 13,201 have recovered in the county. As of now, there are 30,289 active cases. Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on May 6 said that the country’s retailers will reopen to shoppers from Monday, May 11, but with strict distancing rules. Wilmes reportedly said that customers will be advised to remain apart and to wear masks when the stores open.

