COVID-19: Doctors Make TikTok Video To To Urge People To 'stay Home'

Doctors and nurses worldwide are taking to social media to urge people to stay at home while they are out in the field fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. Several videos have emerged on TikTok where medical professionals can be seen getting creative with sending an important message to the public, “We stay here for you, please stay home for us". The medics have taken the front seat in encouraging people to follow the government’s lockdown protocols to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

"Stay indoor"

Nations across the globe have imposed strict quarantine measures to flatten the curve of the novel Coronavirus which has claimed over 39,074 lives globally and has infected 804,061. The healthcare system across several countries is being severely tested due to the heavy influx of patients. In such a mounting health crisis, isolating indoors has been the only feasible option to contain the global pandemic that has pushed the hospitals to breaking point. Therefore, medics have flooded the social media appealing the public to help the doctors and stay quarantined in order to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

“My mom is a doctor.

She stays away from me to help you.

Can you please stay at home to help her?”



Please do your part to slow the spread. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qGqepPUsg9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 25, 2020

Please stay home, many doctor putting his or her life at risk to save lives ! Please stay home safe yourself and your family! pic.twitter.com/pQTK1bnqLD — kathy fu (@kathyfu12) March 30, 2020

Let's collaborate with doctors and listen to their advice!

Please stay at home! pic.twitter.com/lsnFV9BNIV — Tamana Mishkat (@Tamana96953851) March 29, 2020

Be part of the #FightBack. Stay at home 🏡 Wash your hands 💦 Keep your distance ⛔



Ulster and @IrishRugby player, Claire McLaughlin, is a doctor at the frontline of the current Coronavirus pandemic.



Will you #JoinTheFightBack with @claire__mcl? #StandUpTogether pic.twitter.com/Av3HiGt1XB — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 30, 2020

"We Stay at Work For You

You Stay at Home For Us"❤



InshaALLAH! We'll Win this War#Doctors pic.twitter.com/KKSZJWQSu3 — Saqib Malik (@SaqibMalik4647) March 27, 2020

My heart can't 😭

"We also have family but we can't #StayHome...Be responsible & STAY HOME becoz I can't"



...."HELP US"



Healthcare workers are literally risking it all to save us.Realize that.



They are humans not robots.Over worked,under staffed. 💔



STAY HOME#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/R5ZkiF7jNe — Pan Africano🇿🇦 (@PanAfricology) March 18, 2020

Let the healthcare professionals do their job and you, the citizen, do your job! #Stayhome! pic.twitter.com/OAXgs6ybZq — #TrumpChats (@TrumpChatting) March 18, 2020

