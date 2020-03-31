The Debate
COVID-19: Doctors Make TikTok Video To To Urge People To 'stay Home'

What’s Viral

COVID-19 medics have flooded the social media appealing the public to help the doctors and stay quarantined in order to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Doctors and nurses worldwide are taking to social media to urge people to stay at home while they are out in the field fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. Several videos have emerged on TikTok where medical professionals can be seen getting creative with sending an important message to the public, “We stay here for you, please stay home for us". The medics have taken the front seat in encouraging people to follow the government’s lockdown protocols to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease. 

"Stay indoor"

Nations across the globe have imposed strict quarantine measures to flatten the curve of the novel Coronavirus which has claimed over 39,074 lives globally and has infected 804,061. The healthcare system across several countries is being severely tested due to the heavy influx of patients. In such a mounting health crisis, isolating indoors has been the only feasible option to contain the global pandemic that has pushed the hospitals to breaking point. Therefore, medics have flooded the social media appealing the public to help the doctors and stay quarantined in order to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

First Published:
