COVID-19: Netizens Share Funny Memes To Kill Boredom Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

People are sharing their indoor experiences amid lockdown due to COVID-19 by posting pictures that are sending jitters of laughter across the internet.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

People are sharing funny jokes and memes on the Social media amid the quarantine and social distancing to battle the coronavirus, and the internet is having a good laugh. With precautionary measures in place, that has put millions under the lockdown to combat the community spread of the novel coronavirus, internet users have taken to Twitter to express how they have been spending time in the quarantine. 

Boredom and disappointment 

People are sharing their indoor experiences by posting pictures that are sending jitters of laughter across the internet. As nearly all companies have asked employees to work from home as a containment measure to combat the COVID-19 crisis, some people are uneasy to sit back home. People have taken to social media to outpour the challenges they are facing in the quarantine, mostly to do with boredom and disappointment of not being able to go out. 

A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Violet Benson (@daddyissues_) on

