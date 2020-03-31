COVID-19: Netizens Share Funny Memes To Kill Boredom Amid Lockdown

People are sharing funny jokes and memes on the Social media amid the quarantine and social distancing to battle the coronavirus, and the internet is having a good laugh. With precautionary measures in place, that has put millions under the lockdown to combat the community spread of the novel coronavirus, internet users have taken to Twitter to express how they have been spending time in the quarantine.
People are sharing their indoor experiences by posting pictures that are sending jitters of laughter across the internet. As nearly all companies have asked employees to work from home as a containment measure to combat the COVID-19 crisis, some people are uneasy to sit back home. People have taken to social media to outpour the challenges they are facing in the quarantine, mostly to do with boredom and disappointment of not being able to go out.
Mom’s Multitasking, very proud. #QuarantineLife #coronavirusmemes pic.twitter.com/MUBjdbsOnE— sara alkhayarin (@saraalkhayarin_) March 30, 2020
This meme has never felt more appropriate... #coronavirus #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/1algp5fhqg— Juan Tirado (@TheJ1AndOnly) March 31, 2020
Recap of what’s happened with the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/X3ynKfPLtS— CoronaVirus Memes (@TheCoronaMemes) March 29, 2020
The only really good use of all the toilet paper #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/LV6nMOwLds— CoronaVirus Memes (@TheCoronaMemes) March 28, 2020
Day 5 of Quarantine #coronaindia #coronavirus #coronavirusmemes😂😂😂 #chennai #corona #rafoll #RafollFitness #rafollgroup #kinokart #PMCARES #arrestkejriwal pic.twitter.com/LmKw2bByct— Rafoll Group (@RafollGroup) March 28, 2020
Forget it, I’m eating Oreos and that’s it starting now #StayAtHomeChallenge #CoronavirusMemes pic.twitter.com/HU6rDnhtDo— Kristen Zernick🌻 (@kristinazelnick) March 30, 2020
The hottest ticket in town #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Xi3vMWeWuH— CoronaVirus Memes (@TheCoronaMemes) March 31, 2020
When she's home alone but there is a lock down 😂😭#coronavirusmemes😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/enWUN6vfRS— Noel J Garza (@grizzy810) March 30, 2020
Could it be any worse? #coronamemes #memes pic.twitter.com/fQ8nEm9Do4— Coronavirus Memes for Self-isolating Teens (@corona_memes_) March 30, 2020
