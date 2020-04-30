COVID-19 Lockdown Forcing Netizens To Try Different Hairstyles At Home; See Pics

With coronavirus lockdown in place people have nowhere to go to get their hair styled or groomed and some are taking matters entirely into their own hands. Pictures and videos of women chopping their own hair and men shaving their heads are doing rounds on social media ever since the lockdown has begun. People are sharing pictures of the adventurous experiments they have been doing on their hair amid the lockdown.

The lockdown has been in place for more than a month now and closed salons have even forced celebrities to play with different hairstyles. Recently, actress Anushka Sharma shared a short clip, where she can be seen chopping her husband and the current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's hair. Mike Edwards, American football star also took to Twitter to ask his followers which hairstyle he should bring back after the quarantine is over.

Which hairstyle should I bring back after Quarantine. 1, 2, or 3? 😅 pic.twitter.com/PkajfaaSUv — Mike Edwards (@aireyys) April 23, 2020

Quarantine impact on hairstyles

Quarantine has me doing my hair bout every week💀 pic.twitter.com/zu4XkFFqxi — miyah💃🏿 (@miyahmadelyne) April 29, 2020

I forgot to tell Twitter that I did a quarantine hairstyle. Spring twists 💕 pic.twitter.com/7pKxn3ajXQ — a mood & im moody 🥺💅🏾 (@_GirlFromAtl) April 28, 2020

We’ve all had some crazy hair days during this quarantine. And Andy Barber is the closest thing we’ve had to excitement. But Chris always seems to look incredibly quaffed. Fluffy, flat, buzzed or full what’s your fav? #ChrisEvansFavHairWednesday pic.twitter.com/FYAXwzCM1k — Chris Evans FANS USA💙🌙 (@ChrisEvans_USA) April 29, 2020

Quarantine got my hair like: pic.twitter.com/yzBghztK4U — januel (@aylabtaho) April 29, 2020

