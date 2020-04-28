London: Woman Thanks Neighbours For Helping Her With Books & DVDs Amid Lockdown

the woman wrote a note asking her neighbours for some books and DVDs following which the entire block came together to help the septuagenarian. 

London

People across the world are confined inside their homes due to coronavirus lockdown and they are taking to books and TV shows to keep themselves occupied and entertained. However, in London a woman in her 70s didn't have any books or DVDs to pass her alone time during the lockdown so she asked her neighbours for some help. According to reports, the woman wrote a note asking her neighbours for some books and DVDs following which the entire block came together to help the septuagenarian. 

After receiving books and DVDs from her neighbours, the woman wrote another note expressing gratitude. She thanked the owners of the items that got dropped by at her doorstep after she wrote the note asking for some books and DVDs. The woman in her thank you letter said that she would leave the items outside of her door once she is done with all of them. The notes were shared on social media by a user named Bon Cliff and it is now going viral winning netizens' hearts. The post has received over 4,94,000 likes since it was shared on April 23. 

Netizens wish to help

