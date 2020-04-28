London: Woman Thanks Neighbours For Helping Her With Books & DVDs Amid Lockdown

People across the world are confined inside their homes due to coronavirus lockdown and they are taking to books and TV shows to keep themselves occupied and entertained. However, in London a woman in her 70s didn't have any books or DVDs to pass her alone time during the lockdown so she asked her neighbours for some help. According to reports, the woman wrote a note asking her neighbours for some books and DVDs following which the entire block came together to help the septuagenarian.

After receiving books and DVDs from her neighbours, the woman wrote another note expressing gratitude. She thanked the owners of the items that got dropped by at her doorstep after she wrote the note asking for some books and DVDs. The woman in her thank you letter said that she would leave the items outside of her door once she is done with all of them. The notes were shared on social media by a user named Bon Cliff and it is now going viral winning netizens' hearts. The post has received over 4,94,000 likes since it was shared on April 23.

Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note :) pic.twitter.com/ERbQe6DlQU — Bon Cliff (@conniebliff) April 23, 2020

Netizens wish to help

Thank you for sharing this; and for keeping her entertained! — The Tile That the Thrower Refused (@naima) April 25, 2020

I'm crying man🥺 — bad boy (@badboychadhoy) April 25, 2020

Can we get her on the net? Does she have it? She can use all my subscriptions, Disney+, Netflix etc — Danny (@danny_motion) April 25, 2020

This virus situation is showing a lot of good in people. We all need to help our neighbors. — Joyce Kane (@Jkane126) April 25, 2020

Thank you for doing that. And thank you for sharing this story with all of us. 🙏 — Chad Garnet Horton (@ChadGarnet) April 24, 2020

