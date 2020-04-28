Hawaii Mayor Entertains Bored People With Experiments And Card Tricks Amid Lockdown

With most of the world's population confined inside their homes due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown that followed, people are trying hands at different activities to keep themselves occupied and busy to help pass these hard times quickly. Derek Kawakami, the mayor of Hawaii is taking to social media to post fun videos in order to keep his constituents and followers entertained. Derek posts one video every night as part of the series he calls 'Stay Home Kauai' and he has been doing this since the lockdown in the United States began a month ago.

In his social media series, Derek tries everything, from teaching to make homemade facemasks to interesting science experiments and card tricks, he does it all. Derek while talking to the media said his videos started garnering a lot of attraction after he posted a tutorial to make face masks and since then he has been doing this every night. Derek said that he started this with his wife, who is a middle school teacher, and was concerned about her students and wanted to do a few projects to keep children occupied during the lockdown.

Derek while talking to the press said he has been conducting his usual mayorial duties during the day time and making videos after that is just a way to release all the pressure and be himself for some time. According to data by worldometer, Hawaii has recorded 607 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 16 people have lost their lives. There are currently 98 active infections on the island state. The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world as it became the first nation on April 27 to record more than a million coronavirus cases and over 56,000 deaths.

