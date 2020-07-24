Delhi: 5-ft Long Rat-snake Rescued From RK Khanna Tennis Stadium

Wildlife rescuers have said on July 23 that a five feet long rat snake was spotted inside RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in Hauz Khas, New Delhi following heavy rainfall that lashed the national capital triggering panic among the staff members. According to the reports, a staff witnessed the snake curled up under the staircase. The report added that the security official on duty alerted the non-profit wildlife SOS and a two-member rescue team immediately arrived at the spot.

Rat snake rescued into wildlife

An official of Wildlife SOS reportedly said that the authorities made sure that all potential hiding places were encroached and the rescuers carefully put the reptile into a safe transport carrier. As per the reports, the rat snake was further rescued into the wildlife.

Similarly, a 12-15 feet long king cobra was rescued from a well in Burujhari village in Odisha on July 22. According to reports, the incident took place in the Ganjam district of the state and the snake was rescued by forest officials, who later released it into the wild. As per news agency ANI, locals spotted the snake in an abandoned well and informed the state forest department immediately, who then sent a team to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Pixabay

