Cruise Captain's Smacking Reply To 'sexist Troll' Wins Hearts, Netizens Say 'you Go, Girl'

A cruise captain’s scintillating response to a troll who asked a sexist question about her being a ‘captain’ when she’s a ‘woman’, has taken the internet by storm. Starting off by saying “it’s 2020” and that it was “high time” that she registers the questions such as that one, Captain Kate McCue went on to simplify the difference between ‘you’re’ and ‘your’ as the internet user who sent her the question used it wrongly.

She differentiated the meaning and use of both words by giving “quick reference” and said, “you’re’ as in you are sexist” and “your is something possessive, it belongs to you...like your ignorance”. Without expressing any direct anger, McCue then adds that “don’t worry, I’m here for you”. Addressing the ‘troll’ by asking if the person needs any more clarification, they can find her on the Captain’s chair. First posted by her on official social media accounts, the video is captioned “PSA Sunday”, where PSA means Public Service Announcement.

Watch:

Netizens say ‘You go, girl’

Since October 5 when McCue shared the clip, it has been shared across the social media platforms with most internet users hailing the captain for taking an “awesome” dig on the troll. From someone saying “you go, girl” to others saying “did not except” the response, Captain’s response is hailed by millions of netizens. The short clip has already garnered millions of views on various social media platforms and is continuing to go viral. One of the Twitter users even posted a picture with a female pilot and said she is “equally annoying” on the contrary side where she gets excited to see them at work.

BRILLIANT. Did not expect that... 🏆👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/cx4dJBNmTY — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) October 4, 2020

I'm equally annoying on the other side in that every time I see a female pilot, I get so excited I ask to take a picture with them pic.twitter.com/eewZnf2l8O — (((Beth Balsam))) (@bbalsam) October 5, 2020

Listen to the Captain! She is doing an exemplary job.💫 https://t.co/hEM6frwGdu — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) October 6, 2020

Brilliant. Shutting down a sexist with a spelling lesson (one that grates on me too). https://t.co/p5zhmxlYYB — SelinaWells (@SelinaCWells) October 6, 2020

ugh I just love when women❤️ https://t.co/mrS7tIbafz — faith 🦋 (@faithgarsha) October 6, 2020

