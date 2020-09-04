Miley Cyrus Reveals MTV VMAs' Directors Passed Sexist Comments On Her

Singer and actor Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her opinions on social issues as well as internet trolls. Recently, Miley made an appearance on the audio and video podcast show, The Joe Rogan Experience. During the show, Miley said that the directors at the 2020 MTV VMAs directed sexist comments towards her.

Miley Cyrus' controversy:

Before Miley Cyrus' VMA performance, her bracelet got tangled backstage. Talking about the directors’ reaction to the situation Miley said, “You know, you want to be treated like a guy and look like a guy, we wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it”.

Miley asked the directors to turn off the key lighting, that is often used for female performers. She said that the directors adhered to her request. However, they also passed a sexist comment. Miley recalled the experience where the directors said, “We'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys”. Although Miley slammed the directors, she found the conversation to be embarrassing. You can check Miley Cyrus’ viral video here:

Miley Cyrus’ Instagram:

The American singer, Miley Cyrus is quite active on Instagram. Further, Miley also enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of now, Miley has about 115 million followers on Instagram. The actor has been quite vocal about issues like LGBTQIA rights, climate change, animal rights and the like. On the occasion of Earth Day, Miley shared an Instagram post that featured her song, Wake Up America.

The American singer shared Earth Day greetings, and also mentioned that she had had several conversations with climate change activists. Miley felt that her song was quite applicable in the current times. She captioned the post saying, “was reflecting on earth day and thought back to this song I wrote and released in 2008, and feel like these words are truer than ever! especially after my conversations with climate change activists last week, I know that if we come together NOW we will create change and action! Happy earth day”. You can check out Miley Cyrus’s Instagram post here:

