Real Salt Lake Controversy: MLS Club’s Former Employees Reveal Sexist, Racist Work Culture

The Real Salt Lake controversy made headlines over the past week after it was reported that the MLS side was under investigation following sexist and racist allegations made against the executives at the club. Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen has also come under scrutiny for failing to back his team after they refused to play their game against LAFC on Wednesday, in protest of Jacob Blake's shooting. On Sunday, it was confirmed that Hansen had put his MLS team up for sale after he felt "disrespected" following his players refusing to take the pitch against LAFC.

Real Salt Lake controversy: Employees at RSL reveal 'toxic' culture under Dell Loy Hansen

According to reports from The Athletic, interviews with employees and former employees at Real Salt Lake highlighted the sexism and belittling behaviour that was often spotted during interactions with certain members of leadership at the organization. Former Real Salt Laker reporter Rebecca Cade revealed how her physical appearance was openly discussed by the male senior executives at the organization, including Andy Carroll, who has recently taken a leave of absence from his role as the club's chief business officer. Cade was asked to describe her time working at the Real Salt Lake franchise after being sacked in 2018 and she admitted that it was a 'toxic culture'.

Utah Soccer Statement — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 1, 2020

Another former employee added that sexism wasn't the only issue staff allegedly had to face during their employment, as the 'toxic' culture set by Hansen and Carroll often made them work long and difficult hours without any sort of compensation. Reports also claimed that Dell Loy Hansen and Andy Carroll would often yell at their staff, making them feel insignificant and then threaten them if they failed to perform their respective duties. Some employees labelled Real Salt Lake owner Hansen a 'racist', claiming that the American businessman was often heard making racist comments, unfazed by the current Black Lives Matter campaign in the country.

Real Salt Lake controversy: Dell Loy Hanse puts club up for sale

Statement from MLS Commissioner Don Garberhttps://t.co/haS3gR0tc6 pic.twitter.com/JAsCWf18lz — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) August 30, 2020

On Thursday, Hansen claimed that he felt disrespected by his players for not taking the pitch for their game against LAFC on August 26. RSL defender Nedum Onuoha then spoke to BBC World and revealed that he was disinterested in playing for an owner who failed to support his players. On Sunday, the MLS issued an investigation into the Real Salt Lake controversies and just a few hours later, Hansen put his team up for sale.

Image Credits - AP