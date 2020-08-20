Indraneil Sengupta Talks About His 'sexist' Post And Social Media Trolls

Indraneil Sengupta was recently trolled on social media after he shared a photo of his wife, Barkha Sengupta, with a caption that fans found sexist. Netizens immediately took offence to the caption and slammed the actor for his objectifying image/caption. However, Indraneil Sengupta revealed that the caption for the image was given by his wife and that it was all just meant as a joke. He even spoke to Hindustan Times and discussed the problems celebs face on social media.

Indraneil Sengupta discusses his 'sexist' post and the subsequent backlash

Above is the Instagram post that landed Indraneil Sengupta in hot waters with his fans. The actor shared an image of his wife, Barkha Sengupta. In the caption for the post, Indraneil Sengupta wrote, “Neighbours’ envy, owner’s pride.” This caption enraged some fans who accused Indraneil Sengupta of 'objectifying women' and being sexist. However, Indraneil Sengupta defended himself in the comments of the post and mentioned that the caption was only meant to be a quip.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Indraneil Sengupta revealed that the caption for the post was actually given to him by his wife, Barkha Sengupta, who was the woman in the picture. Indraneil added that Barkha Sengupta understood the humour in the caption and approved of it. The actor also mentioned that it was all in good fun and that his wife would often provide witty captions for his pictures.

Indraneil Sengupta then talked about the trolling celebs faced on social media for every small mistake they made. The actor stated that everyone on the internet had an opinion and was free to say anything. He added that just because someone wrote something on his post, did not mean that he was going to "think twice and be careful about the next step". Indraneil further said that online arguments did not matter as everyone had a different perspective and one could not worry about such issues.

Indraneil Sengupta agreed that social media has become a very toxic place. However, the actor revealed that he and his wife, Barkha Sengupta, did not take it all seriously. Social media was just a small part of their lives and was not important to them.

