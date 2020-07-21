This Elephant Video Taking A Really Peaceful Nap In Water Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

Fort Worth Zoo, Texas, the United States, on Friday, July 17, shared a cute elephant video on their social media. In the video, a male elephant is sleeping in a pool of water and snoring while he takes a nap. However, his unique way of catching breath between his sleep has taken the internet by storm, with social media users going gaga over the elephant video and his peculiar style of breathing.

Check out the elephant video here:

When you’re taking a catnap but need to take a breath.



You may recall, Colonel was first hesitant about swimming and it took a lot of animal-keeper trust before he’d get in. Look at him now! Keepers said they can’t keep him out of the water these days.



(🎥: keeper Christine) pic.twitter.com/zV8mIfBkIV — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) July 17, 2020

The elephant in the video is named Colonel, and he was initially hesitant about swimming, revealed the caption. However, with time, Colonel has started loving swimming. So much that nowadays it is hard to keep him away from the pool. Interestingly, the keepers find it hard to keep him away from water. The elephant video posted last week has gone viral on social media with people madly in love with Colonel.

Netizens adore Elephant's 'precious moment'

Aww....I love getting these mini vids from the zoo. I share them with my five-year-old grandniece and she loves them too! — Pjae Stanley (@_PjaeStanley) July 17, 2020

Love it — Cynthia Loftin (@CynthiaLoftin3) July 17, 2020

This is my spirit animal — xtinewashere (@xtinewashere) July 17, 2020

If we all could spend our north Texas summers the way Colonel has chosen to. — Cathy Cox (@cathylcox) July 17, 2020

While some were in complete awe of the elephant video, the others expressed concern and asked about the well being of the animal. A social media user said, "You sure it was trying nap n wasn't sick or anything." (sic) Meanwhile, others said, "Omg I thought it had died... yea poor baby... just pregnant and hot." (sic)

