Dog Takes Joyride On Motorbike, Evokes 'cute' Reactions From Netizens

Animal videos have always received love on the internet. A recent dog video has become the point of interest for many social media users, who are raving about the video. In the video, a dog is riding on a motorbike. While some are excited and ecstatic to see the dog video, others expressed their concern over the dog's safety.

Here's the viral dog video:

A friend sent me this today. And I think you all should see this. Everyone should see this. pic.twitter.com/fgef8rWODj — ugh (@ngl_ugh) July 17, 2020

Several social media users exclaimed that they were in love with the cute dog video and used various adjectives and emoticons to express their emotions. Meanwhile, others also asked to take care of the safety precautions while riding a bike with a dog. Here's how the internet is reacting to the cute dog video.

Netizens react to cute dog video:

bas 1 baar palat ke dekh leta toh maza aa jata 🥺🥺😍 — Vishal (@___Vishu_) July 17, 2020

This made my day better, thank u 🥺💕 — annoyed (@uhnunnya) July 17, 2020

this is so cute😫😫😫♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — ThatSameGuy (@PsychArora) July 17, 2020

My kinda life goals 😍 — Prince Kumar (@Princeexpert) July 17, 2020

my day is suddenly 1000x better thank you for this 🌻 — Purva Desai (@notpapakipari) July 17, 2020

It's cute but I can't help but be concerned for that dog it's dangerous to have him like that — Rohit (@Ibrowsereddit1) July 17, 2020

🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 this is 10000x wholesome but can you tell your friend to loosen that collar belt a bit? — sara° (@lmaaosara) July 17, 2020

Rex Chapman's viral dog video:

Recently, former Basketball player Rex Chapman posted a cute dog video on his social media. Sharing the video of a dog bathing in a tab of water, Chapman wrote: "We don’t deserve them. Dogs, bruh." (sic) The post shared on Tuesday, July 14 went viral on the internet with netizens going gaga over the video.

Check out the video:

