Elephant Calves' Tussle Over A Treat From The Wilderness Of Kenya Goes Viral On Twitter

A video clip of three baby elephants fighting over a treat was recently making rounds on the internet which won the hearts of many on social media. The adorable video of Maisha, Larro, and Roho from the wilderness of Kenya was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife on their Twitter handle. The tussle between the three elephant babies over a branch left netizens in awe.

Baby elephants' tussle over treat wins Twitterati's hearts

On July 14, 2020, a Kenya based wildlife trust 'Sheldrick Wildlife' took to their Twitter handle and shared a cutesy video of three baby elephants, Maisha, Roho, and Larro from the wilderness of Kenya. In the video shared by them, the elephant calves were caught getting into a tussle for a tasty tree branch. Later, it so happened that Maisha gets hold of the branch but later gives it to Roho. However, it does not go well with Larro and the three engage in a fight to acquire the treat. But, the strenuous tussle soon ends with a sweet hug, which had Twitterati swooning over their cuteness. Sharing the video on Twitter, Sheldrick Wildlife wrote,

"Maisha might have given the tasty branch to Roho but there’s no way Larro was going to give up on the treat without a fight. Their tussle ends in a sweet hug (or is it stalemate?)! Catch up with all the antics from our Orphan Units"

Watch the video below:

Soon after it was shared on Twitter, the video started making rounds on the micro-blogging platform and received a lot of love by Twitterati. The video has garnered over 4000 views with 690 likes and 120 retweets. While one user jokingly commented writing, "Maisha: You know what happens when you two fight over something? Mom takes it away, that's what happens!", another was all -praise about Roho as he wrote, "My little Roho, love watching his antics". Check out Twitterati's reaction to the 'aww-dorable' video below:

Kids! haha! They're all the same! — Proud to be a Karen (@mishimi48612785) July 14, 2020

Maisha: You know what happens when you two fight over something? Mom takes it away, that's what happens! 🤣

🐘💜 — CarrieStLCards (@CarrieStLCards) July 14, 2020

That's my girl, Larro! Pushy as always 🤣 — Daniela Battistella (@DBattistella) July 14, 2020

My little Roho, love watching his antics 🐘❤ — Suzanne Oskoui (@osksuz) July 14, 2020

Kids will be kids no matter what species!❤️🐘❤️ — Vibha Patel (@vibha1114) July 14, 2020

Elephant and Goose's fun banter

Not so long ago, yet another elephant video went viral on Twitter, having everyone laughing over its fun banter with a Canadian goose. In the video, the young elephant is seen splashing water at the bird, who is sitting across the water body at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. However, an enraged goose decides to take revenge from the mammoth and their tussle became the source of unending laughter for many. Have a look:

When the duck had an elephantine guts👍 pic.twitter.com/TOYbv1LxsM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2020

