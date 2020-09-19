'Cutest pair ever ': Video of cat-dog hangout session delights internet

A recently shared video clip shows a teeny cat adorably playing with a doggo. Posted on the video sharing platform, Reddit, this latest video beautifully depicts the dynamic relationship between animal siblings, that too of different species The 40-second long clip, not only features the mischiefs of the kitten but also adorable reaction from the fully grown bitch.

'New sister'

Shared with the caption, “She got a new sister”, the video starts by showing a brown coloured dog resting peacefully when a little kitten enters the frame. Without waiting for a second, the zealous kitten immediately jumps on doggo’s tail. As the clip progresses, the kitty could be seen engaging in all kinds of antiques, even gnawing 'her sister's' tail for a few minutes. However, instead of getting annoyed, the adorable doggo fully participates in the shananigans and continues wagging its tail in a playful manner.

Since shared, the adorable interaction between the two has won everybody's heart racking up over 24.6 thousand upvotes and thousands of comments. A user jokingly wrote, “ It’s a puppy pass - they know lil babies need time to learn the rules and play nice. When the puppy pass expires the elder treats them how they would any other dog being rude” while another wrote, “Doggo is so patient while kitty is having so much fun with her tail. This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” Yet another comment read,” Kitten: "I am Nature's perfect killing machine! Red in tooth and claw! I shall end you! FEEEEARRR MEEEEEE!!!"

Recently, a similar video a newly moved in cat and pet dog’s took the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by the owner Alyssa Lauren, the video had been captioned, “Our newest family member, Baymax” which shows a golden retriever canine’s fondness of the black Persian cat named Baymax as the two cuddled on the sofa affectionately. Alysa further explained in the comments threads that the two pets spent an immense amount of time together playing, and when the retriever growls at the feline, it’s hilarious how she wouldn’t feel offended due to the level of understanding the two shared. The dog and the cat were even seen watching Tucker together on the Television in other videos Alyssa shared on her social media.

