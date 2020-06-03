Cyclone Nisarga: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes From Famous Bollywood Films

Cyclone Nisarga is a currently an active tropical cyclone headed towards the coastline of the Indian state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Since the news about a cyclone arriving was announced, netizens have had different reactions to it. Many used memes to express their feelings. Check out a few of them and read to know more.

Netizens react on Cyclone Nisarga

The scene used is from Sacred Games series on Netflix. In it, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde is seen pleading for his life after the police left him in detention. It is among the popular scenes from the series that has often been used.

Rajpal Yadav as Raja (Tulsidas Khan) is seen in the meme. It is from the 2003 film Hungama directed by Priyadarshan. Raja gets beaten by goons as they misunderstand up with someone else. The meme also shares how several problems are occurring in 2020.

The scene shown in the meme below is from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Arshad Warsi as Circuit tells Sanjay Dutt’s Munna to hit Lucky Singh (Boman Irani) as they are already in jail and cannot be charged more. It indicates how people of Mumbai are already at home amid COVID-19 lockdown and the government are advising to stay at home due to cyclone nisarga.

The meme below shows how humans are facing multiple issues in 2020. It mentions coronavirus, locusts attack, cyclone amphan, earthquake and now cyclone nisarga. The scenes feature Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh as Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh and Bangdu Maharaj, respectively, from Housefull 4.

Phir Hera Pheri has been used as a meme more than any Bollywood films in recent time. The meme below shows how the citizens of Mumbai might be feeling connecting it with the film’s dialogue. Paresh Rawal is the one who says the dialogue accompanied by Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Many other scenes have also been used by netizens. It includes scenes from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sooryavanshi and more. Take a look at them below.

The Government has provided several do’s and don’ts following cyclone Nisarga. An emergency number "1916" is also given where the caller is asked to Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Officials have been overlooking the situations in critical areas.

Cyclone Nisarga started as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea. On 2 June 2020, India Meteorological Department (IMD) revisited Nisarga as severe cyclonic storm from cyclonic storm while confirming its landfall for Maharashtra' coastal town of Alibaug on 3 June 2020. Nisarga is reportedly the first severe cyclonic storm since 1891 to impact Mumbai city.

