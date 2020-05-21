As Cyclone Amphan Causes Destruction In Bengal And Odisha, Here's What Indians Googled

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in India and Bangladesh on May 20 and brought along heavy rainfall and wind causing severe damages in Kolkata, Howrah, Hoogly, and nearby areas. The cyclone is one of the worst to hit the eastern part of the country in decades with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 185 kilometres per hour. As soon as the cyclone hit India, here's what netizens searched on Google related to the destructive air-mass twister.

According to the India Meteorological Department, "The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph across Sundarbans." Amphan caused heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha on May 19 and 20. It is also expected to cause heavy to very heavy rainfalls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on May 21.

Worst than COVID-19

The West Bengal government has called the cyclone worst than the coronavirus crisis and estimated a loss of Rs 1 lakh crore due to the calamity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 ensured all possible assistance to the people affected in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan and said the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal.

(Image Credit: PTI)

