PM Modi Assures Effort To Ensure Normalcy Post-Cyclone Amphan's Devastation in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the people affected in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. He said that his thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of the Cyclone. "I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest," added.

'Praying for the well-being of the people'

In another tweet, PM Modi said in this "challenging hour", the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. "NDRF teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected," the Prime Minister said.

Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

HM Shah speaks to CMs of Odisha and West Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is closely monitoring the cyclone and are in constant touch with the concerned authorities. "I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji & CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Ji over situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from the centre," informed Amit Shah

PM @narendramodi’s government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen.



NDRF teams are already on ground to help people in need.



I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions.



Praying for everyone’s safety and well being. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2020

Centre reviews situation in West Bengal and Odisha

Earlier in the day, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, the Government of India said.

Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal informed that timely and accurate forecast by India Meteorological Department and the advance deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) facilitated in the evacuation of about five lakh people in West Bengal and about two lakh in Odisha, the government informed.

This has resulted in minimal loss of human lives, considering the fact that the intensity of the Amphan was next only to that of the super cyclone that struck Odisha in 1999 causing large scale devastation, it added.

Reviewing rescue and restoration efforts, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba directed that officers of Central Ministries/Agencies should remain in close touch with Odisha and West Bengal state governments and provide all required assistance expeditiously. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be sending teams to carry out an early assessment of damages and submit a report.

Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha participated in the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting through video conference.

