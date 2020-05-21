Cyclone Amphan: Skies painted in vibrant hues as storm wreaks havoc in Bhubaneswar

Cyclone Amphan recently battered India, destroying properties, causing power cuts as it trod its path through the states of Odisha and Bengal before entering Bangladesh. The super cyclone reportedly killed at least 12 people, ravaging Kolkata and several other areas and leaving behind a trail of destruction. However, the passing cyclone gave some respite to citizens of Bhubaneswar, Odisha as it turned the sky in specular pink and purple hues. After the cyclone passed, many took to Twitter to share views of the vibrant sky outside their windows.

'The Sky is Pink'

This is the sky of Bhubaneswar after passing cyclone Amphan #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/6q0v80Kprm — Satyaranjan Beura (@SatyaranjanBeu1) May 20, 2020

Bhubaneswar Skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever. pic.twitter.com/g0bkWQuuCv — Debadutta Samal (@6times6times) May 20, 2020

'Amphan worse than COVID-19'

In view of cyclone Amhpan, more than five lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha, SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on May 20. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore. Banerjee has appealed to the Centre to provide humanitarian aid after the damages caused by the super cyclone. Road clearance and restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been started as the super cyclone weakened on the morning of May 21.

