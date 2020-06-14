Odisha: Rare Trinket Snake Found In Wall Crack, Rescued With Help Of Animal Rescuer

A rare species of snake was found in the gap between two walls in Odisha. According to ANI, the incident happened at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector on June 12. The rare copperhead trinket was later rescued with the help of animal rescuers.

Odisha: A trinket snake was found in a gap between two walls at the office of Mayurbhanj District Collector, last night. It was later rescued with the help of an animal rescuer. pic.twitter.com/M0OTWvAvSa — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Vanoo Mitra Acharya, Wildlife warden of the district said, "Yesterday, a rare copperhead trinket snake was rescued from District collector’s residential office in Mayurbhaj district”. However, he added that after its rescue, the reptile was handled to the forest department according to the protocol. The trinket snake (Coelognathus Helena) is a nonvenomous constrictor species of colubrid snake native to South Central Asia. The species is particularly found in countries of Sri Lanka, southern India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Two-headed wolf snake found

In a similar incident, a rare two-headed wolf snake was recently found in the Dhenkikote Forrest range of Keonjhar wildlife sanctuary in Odisha. The reptile was reportedly found by photographer and wildlife enthusiast Rakesh Mohalick. According to a media report, the snake is non-venomous and measured 1 centimetre in length.

While the snake experts believe that such rare snakes do not survive for very long, the rare-two headed snake found has two fully-formed heads, out eyes and two flickering tongues. Such snakes are mostly welcomed and even seen as a blessing in some cultures around the world, however, some also believe that they are as a portent of disaster.

