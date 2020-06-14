Last Updated:

'Mind-blowing': Woman In Saree Amazes Netizens With Perfect Backflip On Rugged Road

A short clip showing a woman in saree acing a perfect backflip has gone viral on social media. Netizens are lauding woman's 'amazing talent' and 'flexibility'.

Mind-blowing

A short clip showing a woman in saree acing a perfect backflip has gone viral on social media. Not only are internet users calling the skills of the woman “amazing” but some also noted that true talent does not need anything. The 14-second-long clip showing the backflip in slow motion has already garnered over 192k views and nearly 14k likes. One of the Twitter users has also claimed that the woman in the video is Mili Sarkar and posted a video of her training and called her “wonder woman”. The woman in yellow coloured saree can be seen on a rugged road perfectly landing on her feet. Watch:

‘Amazing talent’

Thousands of Twitter users lauded the woman for her talent and some of them also noted her ‘mind-blowing’ flexibility. One of the internet users also called the post “wonderful” and thanked the user for sharing it. Someone else said that people who abstain themselves from giving excuses are the ones who attain greater heights of success in life. 

