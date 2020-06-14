'Mind-blowing': Woman In Saree Amazes Netizens With Perfect Backflip On Rugged Road

A short clip showing a woman in saree acing a perfect backflip has gone viral on social media. Not only are internet users calling the skills of the woman “amazing” but some also noted that true talent does not need anything. The 14-second-long clip showing the backflip in slow motion has already garnered over 192k views and nearly 14k likes. One of the Twitter users has also claimed that the woman in the video is Mili Sarkar and posted a video of her training and called her “wonder woman”. The woman in yellow coloured saree can be seen on a rugged road perfectly landing on her feet. Watch:

She is Mili Sarkar on tiktok. @milisarkar804 if anyone is interested in following her. Here is another glimpse of the arduous training she undergoes... Wonder woman! pic.twitter.com/GUipo4fwUV — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Chingri_Fiss) June 14, 2020

‘Amazing talent’

Thousands of Twitter users lauded the woman for her talent and some of them also noted her ‘mind-blowing’ flexibility. One of the internet users also called the post “wonderful” and thanked the user for sharing it. Someone else said that people who abstain themselves from giving excuses are the ones who attain greater heights of success in life.

The myth that you cant do things in Saree is such a myth thrown at us. My papa once said that my grandmother once swam in a pond in a Saree and defeated boys in it... She was that good! — Zenithue_2020 (@Anindita_Das04) June 13, 2020

Yes with proper gear she could have defeated them by double margin... don't glorify wrong attire for all activities.. — Pagal-bhakt (@Pagal36037232) June 14, 2020

Wonderful update from you. Excellent work. Mind blowing performance by Her. No less than any Professional Gymnast 🤸‍♂️......



Thank you so much for Sharing. — Dr Prashant Das (@office_das) June 14, 2020

Amazing piece of talent.

I salute her. — 🚩Harbir Singh Suri. (@HarbirSinghSuri) June 13, 2020

Real life Devasena pic.twitter.com/ZtcHFCcecU — Pawan Lama Tmg♉ (@windmonk_15) June 13, 2020

🤔😕I cant even land properly on my feet somedays..🥺 — Sumathi Iyer (@iyersumathi) June 13, 2020

What a back flip

Superb — Ranjana Rawat (@Ranjana32400506) June 14, 2020

Wow..!! Splendid!

here are few ppl who ask me .. how I manage to walk in the saree🤦😂 — The ಬೀಸ್ಟ್ (@IAnnapurnna) June 14, 2020

